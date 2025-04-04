Edinburgh's Ali Price celebrates with Ross McCann as he scores the fourth try against Lions. | SNS Group

Lions tamed - and now Bayonne or another South African side lie in wait

Edinburgh booked their place in the quarter-finals of the EPCR Challenge Cup - and took a measure of revenge for the hammering they suffered in Johannesburg in October - with a 24-12 victory over the Emirates Lions at Hive Stadium.

Sean Everitt’s side won this round of 16 tie with a bit to spare but most of their best work was done in the opening quarter. Wes Goosen was outstanding, capping a memorable week with a try and a player of the match performance. There were also first-half scores from Ben Vellacott and Jamie Ritchie but the Lions came back into the game and scored shortly after the break through Francke Horn.

The rest of the second half was even and edgy and but a late try from replacement scrum-half Ali Price gave Edinburgh more breathing space and although Jaco Visagie scored the Lions’ second try shortly after it was too little, too late.

Edinburgh will discover their quarter-final opponents on Saturday but they will be at home again, against the winners of the tie between French side Bayonne and South African franchise, the Bulls.

The Lions had torn Edinburgh apart earlier in the season, racing into a record 48-0 half-time lead in an early-season United Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park. The final scoreline of 55-21 flattered the visitors but the tables were turned in the Scottish capital. The Lions don’t travel well and followed up last weekend’s 42-0 loss to Glasgow Warriors in the URC with another defeat.

Edinburgh’s blistering start was just what the doctor ordered. Mindful of Glasgow’s brisk first-half demolition job at Scotstoun, Everitt’s side set off like a train and took 75 seconds to score their first try.

Wes Goosen’s week to remember

It’s already been a week to remember for Goosen. He signed a new two-year contract on Wednesday and on this, his 50th appearance, he finished off a sparkling break. Wingers Graham and Ross McCann were far too fast for the Lions and when the latter passed back inside to Goosen the full-back made no mistake. His arm was raised in celebration long before he’d crossed the line.

He had a big hand in the second try, too. Edinburgh built the phases and then Goosen tried to jink his way over. He was stopped short but the supporting Vellacott was there to finish.

Edinburgh were dominating and the lightning quick Graham was at the heart of all their best moves. Javan Sebastian showed he was also no slouch. The tighthead prop, a late replacement for Paul Hill who had pulled out with back spasm, embarked on a great run. It was taken on by Graham who looked set to score but was denied by a last-ditch tackle from Quan Horn. Horn held on to the Edinburgh winger after the tackle and was yellow-carded for his trouble.

The third try was delayed only briefly and it was Graham who was once again the creator. The build-up was strange inasmuch as Richard Kriel’s clearance kick from close to his own line seemed to stray out of play before coming back in. It mattered not to Graham, who gathered in his own 22, steamed up the field and then passed to Dave Cherry. Edinburgh worked the ball up to the Lions line and Ritchie was able to force his way over. Ross Thompson, who had been off target with his first two conversion attempts, landed this one to make it 17-0 at the turn. In truth, it should have been more. Goosen almost scored just before the interval but was caught and there were another couple of half-chances.

Javan Sebastian breaks through the Lions' defences at Hive Stadium. | SNS Group

Edinburgh had cause to regret those missed opportunities in the early moments of the second half as they found themselves reduced to 14 men and their lead cut. Gilchrist was the man who saw yellow, sinbinned for tackling Lions scrum-half Morne van den Berg without the ball. The visitors were beginning to assert themselves and kicked a penalty to the corner. They worked the lineout drive expertly and Francke Horn was there to finish things off. Gianni Lombard couldn’t convert but the Lions had gained a foothold.

They were enjoying far more possession and territory and had Edinburgh pinned back in their own half for significant spells. The lead had been reduced to 12 points so the hosts had a bit of breathing space but not much. They started to play more conservatively and a little anxiety was spreading in the stands.

Edinburgh needed something to douse the tension and it came from young Freddy Douglas. The teenage substitute had only been on the field a matter of minutes but won a brilliant turnover. From the subsequent penalty, Edinburgh broke away and scored. Matt Currie ran a great line, took Thompson’s pass in his stride then fed the supporting Price who scored. Thompson converted.