Edinburgh Rugby celebrate their win.

Quarter-finals beckon for Edinburgh after win over Lions

Sean Everitt has urged his Edinburgh side to seize the “massive opportunity” afforded them in the EPCR Challenge Cup after they beat the Emirates Lions to reach the quarter-finals.

The Scots overcame their South African visitors 24-12 at Hive Stadium in the round of 16 thanks to tries from Wes Goosen, Ben Vellacott, Jamie Ritchie and Ali Price.

They will now meet the Bulls in the last eight next weekend after the South African side got the better of Bayonne 32-22 in France on Saturday. Edinburgh lost narrowly to the Bulls 22-16 at Loftus Versfeld in the United Rugby Championship in September but will have home advantage in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals because of their high ranking in the competition, a consequence of their strong performances in the group phase where they won Pool 3.

Edinburgh Rugby head coach Sean Everitt. | SNS Group

“It's a massive opportunity, especially when you worked hard in the round robins to get home knockout games like the last 16 and quarter-finals,” said Everitt. “For us, it's about not getting too ahead of ourselves, coming back to work on Monday and preparing really well.”

Fast start pays off

Edinburgh made a flying start against the Lions and were two tries to the good in the first 10 minutes, through the excellent Goosen and Vellacott. Ritchie added a third try before half-time, converted by Ross Thompson, and the home side led 17-0 at the interval.

But the Lions were better after the break and scored early in the second half through their captain, Francke Horn, after Edinburgh counterpart Grant Gilchrist had been sin-binned. The second period was far closer but a 72nd minute try by substitute Price gave Edinburgh a little breathing space even though Jaco Visagie also scored late on for the Lions.

“We could probably have scored a couple more in the first half, but I'm not going to be picky after a good performance like that,” said Everitt. “I thought our defence was outstanding, and to keep a team like the Lions out just shows the effort that the guys put in defensively.

“It was a great start that we had, a clinical finish by Wes, and congratulations to him for scoring on his 50th game.

“So, yeah, just happy that we got the result. Knockout rugby is all about the result. We do have to look at the performance, but tonight I'm just happy that we were able to turn over a good team like the Lions.”

Everitt said that Scotland winger Darcy Graham suffered a bruised heel during the game but that it was “not too serious”.

Edinburgh were forced into a late change before the match when prop Paul Hill pulled out with a back problem and was replaced by Javan Sebastian.