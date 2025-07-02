'Heard great things' - Scottish-qualified stand-off joins Glasgow Warriors from French rugby

New Scotstoun arrival is son of former England head coach

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Warriors have secured the signing of Scottish-qualified stand-off Dan Lancaster following his release from Racing 92.

The 24-year-old joins the Scotstoun outfit on a two-year contract after a single season in French rugby where he made 25 appearances across all competitions, including 12 starts in the Top 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster, who was born in Leeds and is the son of former England head coach Stuart Lancaster, remains uncapped at senior international level but qualifies for Scotland through his Dumfries-born grandmother.

Dan Lancaster has signed for Glasgow Warriors from French club Racing 92. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He represented Scotland at U18 level, lining up alongside future team-mates such as Jamie Dobie and Ollie Smith, before making five appearances for England U20s.

Lancaster is the third new Warriors signing ahead of the new season following Alex Craig and Charlie Savala – along with academy graduates Jare Oguntibeju and Duncan Munn.

“It all happened pretty quickly, to be honest,” Lancaster told the Glasgow website. “I found out I wasn’t being kept on by Racing, and one evening shortly after that I got a call from Franco about potentially coming to Glasgow. After that call, I phoned my agent and told them that Scotstoun was where I wanted to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I played against Glasgow for Racing last year, so I saw first-hand the intensity that the club brings with and without the ball – they’re a proper team. I’ve heard so may great things about the club and about Franco and the coaching team, and Lucio [Sordoni] told me how special a place it is, so it feels like the best possible place for me to develop as a rugby player.

“I know a few of the lads from playing together at Scotland U18 – I played with Jamie [Dobie] and Ollie [Smith], and Rory [Darge] was our captain as well. It’s been brilliant to see those lads go on and do incredible things for Glasgow and for Scotland, and hopefully I can follow their lead, push on and develop towards that level.

“I just want to take it as it comes – every player obviously wants to push for international honours in the long-term, but first and foremost I want to settle in well at Scotstoun and get to know everyone. I want to get my head down, work hard, buy in to what this club is all about and challenge for game time in a Glasgow shirt, I’m not looking any further ahead than that."

Dan Lancaster in action for Scotland Under 18s against Wales Under 19s in March 2018. | SNS Group

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith welcomed the club’s newest recruit, adding: “Dan is someone that we believe has a great deal of potential, and from speaking to him we know already that he is incredibly passionate about the opportunity to represent this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His ability to cover a range of positions in our midfield is a real asset as we build our strength in depth ahead of the new season, whilst his performances in a highly-competitive Top14 for Racing 92 last season showcased the full range of skills that he possesses.