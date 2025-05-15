Glasgow Warriors sign Tom Jordan replacement as familiar face returns to Scotland

Versatile stand-off/centre leaves English champions to sign two-year contract

Glasgow Warriors have signed Charlie Savala from Northampton Saints as they look to plug the gap left by Tom Jordan’s imminent move to Bristol Bears.

Savala, 25, has spent the last two seasons at Franklin’s Gardens after joining from Edinburgh in 2023. Born in Australia but Scottish qualified, he has been in Gregor Townsend’s national squad but has never been capped.

He has signed a two-year contract and will join up with Glasgow in the summer but is currently injured, having suffered a bang to his knee in Northampton’s win over Newcastle Falcons last month.

Charlie Savala in action for Northampton Saints against Leicester Tigers. | Getty Images

Like Jordan, Savala is a versatile talent who can play at 10 or 12, with the bulk of his games this season coming in the centre. He has played 11 times for Northampton across the current campaign, with seven of his matches coming in the Premiership Rugby Cup. He played four times last season as Saints were crowned English champions.

“I’ve enjoyed the last couple of seasons down at Northampton as part of a really competitive group and I feel like I’ve developed a lot, and having seen the success of Glasgow from afar, it looks like another group that I cannot wait to be a part of,” Savala told the Warriors website.

“I know a few of the boys from my time in Edinburgh and in Scotland training camps, so I’m looking forward to reconnecting with them and getting stuck in with the attacking brand of rugby that the club have been playing in recent seasons.

Northampton Saints' Charlie Savala injured his knee during the recent Gallagher Premiership against Newcastle Falcons. | Getty Images

“I had a chat with Sione [Tuipulotu], and having tasted success with the 2024 title, it’s clear that everyone at the club is keen to build on that success and keep on pushing.

“Glasgow have always been a team that like to attack, no matter when the opportunity arises, and that’s a philosophy that really excites me and aligns with how I like to play the game. I pride myself on being able to fill whatever role the team requires of me and I want to do my bit to help this team succeed.”

The Sydney-born Savala has a background in rugby league, playing in Sydney Roosters’ academy before switching to union and moving to Scotland in 2020. He played 30 times for Edinburgh across three seasons and was called up by Scotland during the 2023 Six Nations.

Charlie Savala, right, and Ben Healy at a Scotland training session at Oriam during the 2023 Six Nations. | SNS Group / SRU

His Scottish roots run deep. He attended the prestigious Scots College in Sydney where he was schooled in rugby union by Brian Smith, the respected former Ireland and Australia international. His father, Scott, is a big sporting influence and had a spell playing for Ayr United’s youth team before emigrating.

Jordan, meanwhile, will leave Glasgow at the end of the season to join Bristol after three outstanding seasons under Franco Smith. The Glasgow head coach believes Savala’s similar versatility will be an asset going into the new campaign.

“We are pleased to welcome Charlie to Scotstoun this summer ahead of the new season,” said Smith. “His ability to cover a range of positions across the back-line is an important asset to us, and his attacking intent aligns with the style of rugby that we want to play.