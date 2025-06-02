'Great acquisition': Son of ex-England coach could enhance Glasgow Warriors

Stand-off who played against Scotstoun club this season linked with move north

Dan Lancaster would be a “great acquisition” for Glasgow Warriors if the Scottish-qualified stand-off opts to head north in the summer.

The Racing 92 player looks set to leave Paris when his contract expires at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to Scotstoun.

Glasgow are losing Tom Jordan at the end of the current campaign, with the versatile Scotland international having agreed a deal to join Bristol Bears, and the Warriors have already struck a deal to bring Charlie Savala to the club from Northampton Saints. But Savala is currently out with a knee injury and Glasgow assistant coach Nigel Carolan said the club would be in the market for quality Scottish-qualified players.

Dan Lancaster, centre, chats with Glasgow Warriors pair Jamie Dobie and Rory Darge after the Champions Cup match between the sides at Scotstoun in January this year. | SNS Group

“I'm not involved in those upstairs decisions,” said Carolan. “The way we're playing at the moment, I think we're a club that hopefully will attract a lot of players. For players of national interest, we’re definitely a good option at the moment. I'm not too sure who's involved with that side of things but if he does come, he's been doing quite well with Racing this year. He'd be a great acquisition.”

Lancaster, 24, has played 25 games for Racing this season, starting 16 of them, and featured for the French club against Glasgow in a Champions Cup pool stage match at Scotstoun in January. He moved last summer from Ealing Trailfinders, following his father, Stuart Lancaster, to Paris. Lancaster senior, the former England boss, was appointed head coach of Racing in June 2024 but left the club in February after a difficult tenure. His son has started more games for the club since and Carolan admitted Glasgow were always on the look-out for players who could help unlock their talented backline.

“With our backs, we've got serious quality there,” said the Warriors attack coach. “If we can add to it, we've got so many guys that we've developed over the last couple of years who are now of national interest. I think on those [international] windows where those guys are away, it's important that we continue to develop our own players. If there's one or two that can add to that quality, I think it's important as well.”

Dan Lancaster gets a pass away while playing for Racing 92 against Sale Sharks in the Investec Champions Cup. | Getty Images

Dan Lancaster is Scottish-qualified through his Dumfries-born paternal grandmother and played for Scotland at under-18 level before switching to England U20s. Stuart Lancaster was born in Penrith but played for Scottish Students, Scotland U19 and Scotland U21 via his mother.

Glasgow, meanwhile, don’t expect to have either Zander Fagerson or Jack Dempsey available for the United Rugby Championship semi-final against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday. Fagerson has been sidelined by a calf injury since April and Dempsey has not played since the Six Nations due to a hamstring problem.

“Both are making some really good progress but this weekend is going to be too early for the two of them,” said Carolan. “Certainly for Zander and his Lions tour, he's well on track there. He's one we could definitely do with at the moment, he's a big player. He's getting close but this weekend is just a bit too soon.”

Jones ‘touch and go’

Huw Jones, who missed the quarter-final win over the Stormers due to an ongoing Achilles tendon issue, is touch and go for the semi and unlikely to be risked if there any doubts around his fitness.

“Huw is not the worst,” said Carolan. “We need to track him and see how he's progressing through the week. We pulled him [out] last week. He was just a little bit tight in that area. He had a scan and a jab in it. We'll see how he progresses this week.

“He's on track but we're going to have to wait and see. He won't train [on Monday] but we'll see how he is on Tuesday and Thursday.

Dan Lancaster playing for Scotland U18 against Wales in 2018. | SNS Group

“Huw wants to do what's best for himself and the club first of all. Maybe if there was no Lions tour he could risk it. But he wants to put the best version of himself out there as well. At the moment, he just has to hold back. He's afraid to just let loose on that, until it settles down.

“Everyone wants to see Huw Jones at full strength and full stride. But if he's holding back, I don't think it’s good for anybody.”