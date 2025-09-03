Scottish Rugby explain new deal for 'curious' Gregor Townsend as door left ajar for Franco Smith

No-one better insists Nucifora as Scottish Rugby sticks with the incumbents

Scottish Rugby chiefs believe they have secured the future of “two world class coaches” by tying down Gregor Townsend and Franco Smith on new contracts.

Townsend, 52, will lead the national side into the 2027 Rugby World Cup while Smith, 53, has committed his future to Glasgow Warriors until summer 2028.

Talks continue with Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, who has a year remaining on his contract.

On a day when an overhaul of the high performance structure was also announced, Murrayfield moved to tie down its prime coaching assets.

David Nucifora, Scottish Rugby’s consultant performance director, said he was “extremely excited to have two world-class coaches such as Gregor and Franco locked in for another period of time”.

‘Gregor is a curious coach’

It is a vote of confidence in Townsend but the long-serving Scotland boss has been challenged to “evolve”. The new contract will extend his tenure to beyond 10 years and will not be universally popular among supporters of the national team but, crucially he has the backing of both Alex Williamson, Scottish Rugby’s chief executive, and Nucifora.

Williamson has made it clear he favours continuity while Nucifora suggested there was no-one better to coach Scotland than Townsend who will now lead the side into his third World Cup as boss. The national team failed to qualify from the pool stage in 2019 and 2023 but Nucifora believes he remains the right man.

“Gregor's a person that is constantly seeking to improve, to get better,” said Nucifora who joined Scottish Rugby last summer after successfully helping to overhaul the sport during a decade in Ireland. “He's a curious coach. He wants to find ways to evolve both himself personally but also to evolve the team.

“I think once you lose that drive and curiosity and search to improve, that's when you know that head coaches have probably run their time and Gregor's definitely not in that space. He's as keen or keener than he's ever been.”

‘A coach of Franco’s calibre’

Smith’s new contract ends uncertainty over the Glasgow coach’s future, for now at least. The South African led the Warriors to the United Rugby Championship last year and has been linked with a number of high-profile positions, including Wales and Leicester Tigers.

Smith himself poured fuel on the flames last season when he said he would like to return to international coaching. The former Italy head coach is seen by many as a natural successor to Townsend and it seems significant that his new contract runs for longer than the Scotland coach’s.

Nucifora played down the notion of succession planning but appeared to leave the door ajar for Smith to potentially move up.

“We've got no clear plan mapped out,” said the Australian. “What I will say is that we're really fortunate to have a coach the calibre of Franco in the system for a year beyond the World Cup. So that's a positive.”

A massive honour, says Townsend

Nucifora said they had looked at other options but decided that sticking with Townsend was the right call.

“We keep a really firm grasp on the availability of coaches around the world,” Nucifora said. “We know who's available and probably more importantly who's not available.”

Asked if that meant there was no-one better than Townsend, he said: “Exactly, otherwise we wouldn't have signed Gregor.”

“I think he's a world-class coach,” added Nucifora. “And he's doing an excellent job with regards to how he's running the team. And I think now that he's in a situation where he's got a team that is moving in the right direction with their experience, he's got a high-performance unit support around him to be able to assist in the ongoing development of that team and that lot of staff, that it all points in the right direction.”

Townsend was not present at the media conference at the Oriam sports complex in Edinburgh but was quoted in a press release which announced his new contract. “Being the Scotland head coach is a massive honour for me personally, a true privilege,” he said. “The opportunity to coach my country at another Rugby World Cup is exciting and I am hugely motivated to help the team perform to its potential.”

Townsend is the longest serving Scotland coach of the professional era having taken charge of 94 Test matches in his eight years in charge. He has won 53 of them, losing 40 and drawing one. His best finish in the Six Nations is third place, which has been achieved twice on his watch.

Asked what metrics were used to judge the head coach, Nucifora was less illuminating.

New role for Al Kellock

“We don't look at success criteria in isolation,” he said. “You don't look at just wins and losses. That's what I was alluding to earlier around being able to assess, ‘what does a high-performing coach look like?’ So in the case of Gregor, we spent a lot of time in that environment assessing that. And we've made a decision that he's the right person for the job.”

Nucifora also unveiled a raft of new appointments and a change of role for Al Kellock who is to step down as managing director of Glasgow Warriors after more than four years in the post. Kellock becomes Scottish Rugby’s Head of Performance Pathways, a role introduced to enhance the development of younger players. He will work with Glasgow and Edinburgh “to ensure the most promising young players in the country are playing regularly and have the best environments in place to succeed”, overseeing the national talent pathway (16-19 years) and professional team academies (20-23 years).

Kenny Brown, Glasgow’s head of operations, will take over as interim managing director at the Warriors for an initial period of 12 months.

The other high performance recruits are: Alex Ross, who has been appointed head of athletic performance and sports science and joins from Miami Marlins baseball team; James Moore, who is the new head of physiotherapy and rehabilitation and joins from the Brooklyn Nets basketball team having previously been the performance director for Team Andy Murray; Richard Chessor, who returns to Scottish Rugby as head of nutrition from his current role as head of science and medicine for GB Aquatics and James McLaren, who has joined as high-performance business analyst from Ernst & Young where he held the position of senior consultant of AI & data.

Meanwhile, The Scotsman understands that Scotland is moving closer to becoming the new home for rugby sevens in the UK. The abbreviated game has huge historical significance for this country and, crucially, has heavyweight support in the corridors of power at Murrayfield.

Nucifora is a big sevens fan and sees it as a way of identifying and developing talent and Williamson has lobbied hard for the Great Britain teams to be based in Scotland. World Rugby announced this week that GB teams would be participating in the top tier of a new three-division global sevens model.

