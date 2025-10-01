Rugby World Cup draw date revealed as Scotland set to discover opponents

More teams, new format, extra round

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The date has been set for the draw for the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

It will take place on December 3 this year and, for the first time, will feature 24 teams, up from 20 in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seedings for the draw in Australia will be based on the World Rugby rankings at the end of the November internationals.

The competing nations will be divided into four bands of six teams, with each band drawn randomly into Pool A, B, C, D, E or F. Scotland are currently ranked eighth in the world and will be in the second band of seeds if they remain there.

24 teams will compete for the Webb Ellis Cup at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. | Getty Images

They would need to break into the top six to make the top band of seeds and their chances of doing that will hinge on their autumn Test results. Gregor Townsend’s side will host USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga at Murrayfield next month.

Extra knockout round

The new format for the expanded World Cup includes an extra knockout round. The 24 teams will be drawn into six pools of four. The top two teams from each pool plus the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the first-ever Men’s Rugby World Cup round of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of Pool A, B, C and D play the four best third-placed sides, winners of Pool E and F will face the runners-up from Pool D and B, with the runners-up in Pool A and C to meet the second-placed teams from Pool E and F.

Scotland have not qualified from the pool stage since 2015 but the new format makes it far easier to reach the knockout phase, albeit it would be the last 16 rather than the quarter-finals.

Chile’s win over Samoa in the South America/Pacific play-off on Saturday means that 23 of the 24 teams are now confirmed. The remaining spot will be determined at the Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai from November 8-18.