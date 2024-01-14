Edinburgh's Glen Young slides in for a first-half try during the EPCR Challenge Cup match against Gloucester at Hive Stadium. The English visitors won 21-20. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Glen Young is keeping his fingers crossed that he gets a call from Gregor Townsend on Monday night ahead of the Scotland coach naming his Six Nations squad on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old won the last of his three caps as a substitute in the 52-29 win over Argentina in 2022 but his form for Edinburgh under Sean Everitt suggests he is likely to be on Townsend’s radar. Young has played in all 12 of Edinburgh’s competitive games this season, starting 10 of them, and has been one of the club’s most consistent performers, linking up with captain Grant Gilchrist in the second row.

Asked about the possibility of a Scotland recall, Young said: “Hopefully, fingers crossed. I’ve said it from the start of the season, I’m going to concentrate on playing as much as I can for Edinburgh. I love playing here and if I play as well as I can, who knows, that could happen. But I’m going to concentrate on playing here because I really enjoy it and if that happens I’ll be very pleased.”

Young was deployed on the blindside flank in Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie against Gloucester and although he couldn’t prevent Edinburgh slipping to a 21-20 defeat at the Hive he turned in another solid performance which included a first-half try, sliding in in the corner.

“I think I had about a 10-15 metres head start on [Gloucester wing] Jonny May and he almost drove me into the corner so I’ll have to work on my finishing!” he said. “Playing in the back row you get a bit more of a chance out in the wide channels so I was pretty happy to get over the line.”

Young has filled in at six recently but this was his first start there this season and he was grateful for the assistance of his back-row colleagues. “It’s obviously a bit challenging but I had help through the week from Bill Mata and Hamish Watson. They kept me right.”

Everitt had identified the Challenge Cup as a competition Edinburgh could win but they now find themselves clinging to fourth place in Pool C going into the final round of group fixtures. They need a top-four finish to reach the last 16 and while their destiny remains in their own hands, their chances of a home tie in the first knockout round are receding.

A bonus-point win against Scarlets away on Friday would guarantee qualification and they could even lose and go through if Black Lion pick up nothing from their match against Clermont on Saturday but Everitt will not want to rely on others.

The newly promoted head coach cut a frustrated figure following the Gloucester game after his team had worked hard to get back into the match. Second-half tries from replacements Ewan Ashman and Ben Vellacott turned an 8-14 deficit into a 20-14 lead with 11 minutes remaining but Gloucester finished the strongest and Zach Mercer pounced for a late try, converted by Adam Hastings.