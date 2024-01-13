Adam Hastings denies Edinburgh as he kicks Gloucester to victory in front of Gregor Townsend

Sean Everitt was left to bemoan Edinburgh’s lack of accuracy as Adam Hastings returned to his hometown to kick Gloucester to victory in the Challenge Cup.

Gloucester's Adam Hastings celebrates during the 21-20 win over Edinburgh in the EPCR Challenge Cup at Hive Stadium, on January 13, 2024. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The stand-off landed three penalties and a decisive late conversion to help his team win 21-20 at Hive Stadium and bolster his own hopes of a Scotland recall.

Hastings played a measured game and his accuracy off the tee proved the difference in a match which saw the home side outscore the English visitors by three tries to two. Glen Young in the first half, and subs Ewan Ashman and Ben Vellacott in the second, touched down for Edinburgh but it wasn’t enough. Ben Healy, Hastings’ opposite number, had a rare off day in front of the posts and his team-mates were guilty of conceding a slew of penalties at the breakdown as the game slipped away from them.

Edinburgh had fought back from 14-8 down to take a 20-14 lead with 12 minutes remaining but they were undone at the end as Zach Mercer plunged over and Hastings converted.

“That was bitterly disappointing,” said Everitt, who has signed a new two-year deal with Edinburgh and will now have the title of head coach. “A lot of effort went into that game. The players worked extremely hard. Unfortunately the accuracy and our execution were not there. In the first half we had three opportunities but only converted one. If we had converted a second one I would have been much happier going into the changing room.

“Coming out in the second half our discipline was improved, we gave away two penalties but it is where you give away those penalties and I have spoken about that before. We just did not get away from them on the scoreboard and that was the issue for me and we also conceded 20 turnovers which is unacceptable.”

The result leaves Edinburgh fourth in Pool C with one round of group fixtures remaining. The top four qualify for the last 16 and a bonus point win at bottom club Scarlets on Friday would secure Edinburgh’s passage to the knockout stage.

A capacity crowd at the Hive included the Scotland coaching team, running the rule over players from both sides ahead of Gregor Townsend naming his Six Nations squad on Tuesday. Healy v Hastings was one intriguing subplot, with the two stand-offs possibly in a straight shoot-out to understudy Finn Russell.

Edinburgh's Ewan Ashman scores a second-half try during the EPCR Challenge Cup against Gloucester at the Hive Stadium. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Healy impressed in the early skirmishes, playing in Harry Paterson with a delightful long pass. Paterson had been introduced after five minutes when Wes Goosen pulled up chasing down a promising opening. It was an early blow for the home side given Goosen’s excellence this season.

Edinburgh dominated the first ten minutes but had nothing to show for it and Gloucester edged their way into the match, gaining the upper hand at the scrum. Any momentum they hoped to build was halted by a needless yellow card for centre Seb Atkinson who slapped the ball out of Ali Price’s hands at the ruck.

Edinburgh took the lead a minute later. Gloucester tried to run the ball from their own line but got caught. Grant Gilchrist won the turnover, Sam Skinner chucked a looping pass which Matt Currie helped on its way to Mark Bennett who played in Young to score in the corner. Healy missed the conversion but Hastings was on target with a penalty three minutes before the break to reduce the deficit to 5-3. Edinburgh ended the half strongly but Lewis Ludlow won an important turnover to deny them on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy was off target with a long-range penalty early in the second half and Gloucester took full advantage by moving ahead through a brilliant individual try from Louis Rees-Zammit. The Wales international, playing at full-back, had had a quiet first half but burst into life with a searing run, leaving a clutch of Edinburgh defenders in his wake before diving over.

Healy drew Edinburgh level with a penalty but the home side fell behind again almost immediately, Hastings kicking his second penalty after an infringement at the breakdown. Hastings then stretched Gloucester’s lead to 14-8 after Edinburgh repeated the offence.

Everitt’s side needed a spark and they found it in Ashman and Vellacott who came off the bench to score a try apiece to drag Edinburgh into the lead. Ashman’s came from a lineout off his own throw. Gilchrist took the catch and the hooker peeled off the maul to score.

The home side were galvanised and they swarmed all over Gloucester. Ashman had another good carry, then Bennett went close before Vellacott followed up and dived over. The scrum-half looked delighted to get one over his former club and Healy converted to put Edinburgh 20-14 ahead with 11 minutes remaining. It wasn’t enough, though. Gloucester may be enduring a miserable time in the Premiership but they continue to make hay in Europe and made it three wins from three thanks to Mercer’s late try. The No 8 burrowed over from close range after a period of pressure and Hastings landed the all important conversion to secure victory by the narrowest of margins. His delight was obvious and he turned to “shoosh” the home fans as he ran back to halfway.

Scorers: Edinburgh: Tries: Young, Ashman, Vellacott. Con: Healy. Pen: Healy.

Gloucester: Tries: Rees-Zammit, Mercer. Cons: Hastings. Pens: Hastings 3.

Yellow card: Atkinson (Gloucester 21min).

Edinburgh: E Boffelli; D Graham, M Bennett (J Lang 70), M Currie, W Goosen (H Paterson 5); B Healy, A Price (B Vellacott 63); P Schoeman (R Hislop 62-75), D Cherry (E Ashman 54), WP Nel (A Williams 62), S Skinner (M Sykes 54), G Gilchrist, 6 Glen Young, H Watson (T Dodd 70), 8 Bill Mata.

Gloucester: L Rees-Zammit; J May, C Harris, S Atkinson (M Llewellyn 70), O Thorley; A Hastings, C Englefield (S Varney 71); J Ford-Robinson (H Elrington 59), S Blake (G McGuigan 52), K Gotovtsev (F Balmain 18), F Clarke (C Jordan 59) M Alemanno, J Clement, L Ludlow, Z Mercer. Replacements not used: R Ackermann, L Evans.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Ita)