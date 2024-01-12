Intriguing Six Nations subplot for Scotland duo as Edinburgh host Gloucester in Challenge Cup

A number of intriguing subplots will supplement the main storyline when Edinburgh welcome Gloucester to a sold-out Hive Stadium this evening.

Head Coach Sean Everitt during an Edinburgh rugby training session at Hive Stadium this week. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The chief objective for both teams will be to try to advance their prospects of reaching the last 16 of the Challenge Cup, a tournament that Edinburgh senior coach Sean Everitt believes offers his players a great chance of lifting significant silverware.

Glasgow Warriors reached the final last year where they were beaten by Toulon and, while Everitt conceded his priority will remain the United Rugby Championship, he did not rule out the notion of Edinburgh going all the way in European rugby’s secondary club competition.

“Yes, it is,” he replied to a question about whether lifting the trophy was a realistic target. “The French teams are always going to be strong - they’ve just got unbelievable international depth and talent. But so do the Scottish teams. Glasgow got to the final last year and competed well against Toulon.

“I always said that our focus would be on the URC as ultimately that’s what leads to success. But having said that, the players want to win and it doesn’t matter what competition that you’re in. The players told me that’s something they’ve missed in their careers at Edinburgh – winning silverware. So once again this is an opportunity for us.”

While Finn Russell is now the undisputed first choice for Scotland at fly-half, the battle to be his primary understudy will come under the microscope when Ben Healy and Adam Hastings line up in direct opposition this evening.

“Ben is looking forward to the duel,” confirmed Everitt, who hands first starts of the season to Emiliano Boffelli and Sam Skinner, while Jamie Ritchie and Luke Crosbie miss out with minor injuries.

“There will be motivation with the Six Nations [squad] being announced on Tuesday and if Ben has a good game and outplays his opposition then he’ll have his nose in front as far as selection is concerned.

“Ben has settled down well. He’s a studious rugby player who understands the game and he’s improved with his accuracy and his execution. He was key in our victory over Glasgow so I would hope that he comes into this game with confidence. We know that he’s in good form and his form will be key on us getting a result.

“He and Ali Price have got on really well since Ali’s joined us. They were involved together at the World Cup and would have trained many times together. They’re getting stronger and starting to understand each other. It feels like Ben has been at the club for years now as he’s settled in so well.”

Tonight’s match also represents a chance for some to remind Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend of their capabilities, with Glen Young showcasing his versatility by switching to blindside flanker as he hopes for the chance to add to his three caps.

“I sat down and had a conversation with Glen at the beginning of the season,” revealed Everitt. “We chatted about where he wanted to go as he wasn’t happy with the amount of gametime he’d had in the previous campaign.