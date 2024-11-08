Kinghorn, Russell and White return for clash with world champions

Gregor Townsend believes Tom Jordan is ready to take “a big step up” and embrace the challenge of playing for Scotland at full-back against world champions South Africa at Murrayfield.

The Glasgow Warriors player has never before started a professional game at 15 but has been given the nod for Sunday’s match after Townsend decided not to risk Kyle Rowe.

Rowe injured his hamstring in the 57-17 win over Fiji last weekend and although he has returned to training it was felt that the South Africa match had come too soon for him. Jordan, who replaced his Glasgow team-mate at full-back just before half-time for his Test debut, will be making his first start for Scotland after qualifying recently on residency grounds.

Townsend has resisted the temptation to pick the returning Blair Kinghorn at full-back, opting instead to deploy the Toulouse man on the right wing where he replaces Darcy Graham who suffered a concussion against Fiji. The Scotland coach has also changed his half-backs, with Finn Russell and Ben White coming in for Adam Hastings and Ali Price.

But it is the selection of Jordan at 15 that will raise eyebrows. The New Zealand-born player has been outstanding for Glasgow over the past two-and-a-half years where he has been their first-choice stand-off and sometime centre. He is now being asked to play against the best team in the world in an unaccustomed position.

“This is a big step up but we feel it’s right for this weekend with the injuries we have,” said Townsend.

Jordan’s versatility is one of his greatest strengths but the Scotland coach also praised his ability under the high ball, something that is sure to be tested regularly on Sunday. Townsend said his work at 10 with Glasgow had seen him excel in the backfield and the coaching team is convinced he can handle the move to 15.

“We’d thought that he could operate there at Test level,” said Townsend. “We didn’t think he’d get that opportunity so quickly in his Test career, on his debut. I thought he was excellent. He’s very brave.

“His position in the backfield has always been good when he’s played at 10 for Glasgow. We know he’s going to work really hard. With Blair having played a lot of rugby on the wing, not just over his career, but this season, we feel that’s the best combination this weekend.”

Townsend talked up the prospect of fielding three creative players who are all comfortable at 10 but the coach will know the Scotland forwards face a huge challenge against the formidable South African pack to provide enough ball for Russell, Kinghorn and Jordan.

“To have three 10s in the back line or three players that can play 10 is really exciting,” said Townsend. “Blair plays at a club where full-backs play 10, scrum-halves play 10, wingers play 10. We won’t always be in this situation where three guys have played club rugby at 10. But if that means they’re going to get on ball more, that’s exciting.”

“Blair can be a really good creator but he’s also a very dangerous runner. Maybe more so now playing on the wing, he's going to have to do that slightly more than be that creative player.”

Rassie Erasmus, the South Africa coach, has opted for a split of seven forwards and one back on the replacements’ bench and has made 11 changes to the starting team that defeated Argentina in Nelspruit in September to clinch the Rugby Championship. Scotland have a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench.

Scotland: T Jordan; B Kinghorn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu (capt) D van der Merwe; F Russell, B White; P Schoeman, E Ashman, Z Fagerson, G Gilchrist, S Cummings, M Fagerson, R Darge, J Dempsey. Replacements: D Richardson, R Sutherland, E Millar Mills, M Williamson, J Bayliss, J Ritchie, J Dobie, S McDowall.

South Africa: W Le Roux; C Moodie, L Am, A Esterhuizen, M Mapimpi; H Pollard, J Hendrikse; O Nche, B Mbonambi, T du Toit, E Etzebeth, F Mostert, M van Staden, E Louw, K Smith. Replacements: M Marx, G Steenekamp, V Koch, RG Snyman, S Kolisi, PS du Toit, J Wiese, G Williams.