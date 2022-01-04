Glasgow Warriors Covid-19 update: Players return to training, club confident Ospreys game will go ahead

Glasgow Warriors have returned to training at Scotstoun. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

A number of Covid positive cases in the Glasgow squad forced the postponement of both 1872 Cup games against Edinburgh over the festive period and the club had to shut down training at their Scotstoun base in a bid to prevent the virus spreading.

Players were given running programmes to maintain their fitness levels at home but the club have announced that they have now returned to squad sessions.

“Glasgow Warriors have resumed training ahead of the club’s upcoming game against Ospreys on Saturday 8 January,” said a statement.

“Players have returned to Scotstoun to begin preparations for this weekend’s fixture against Ospreys (kick-off 5.15pm).

“Per Scottish Government guidelines the game will be played for all intents and purposes spectator-free. Ticket purchasers will receive more information in due course.

“The club continues to work closely with the URC, Public Health Scotland and other relevant stakeholders, and would like to thank supporters for their well wishes for those affected in recent weeks.”

Speaking at the end of last week, Glasgow coach Danny Wilson was confident that the Ospreys game would go ahead.

“I’m pretty hopeful,” he said. “Like anything at the moment there’s a risk attached to it, because we’re testing very, very regularly, and therefore who knows what will come from the next round of tests.”