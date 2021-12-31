Glasgow Warriors confident that Ospreys game will go ahead

Glasgow Warriors coach Danny Wilson is hopeful the club's game against Ospreys on January 8 will go ahead. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The loss of the festive fixtures came as a blow to the clubs who are both in a rich vein of form but Glasgow were left with no option as the number of cases reached double figures.

Ospreys are due to visit Scotstoun in the United Rugby Championship on January 8 and Warriors coach Danny Wilson thinks his squad will have recovered sufficiently by then.

“I’m pretty hopeful,” he said. “I think what we’re doing now, and the reactions we’ve had to take during this period, I’m hoping will allow us to be in a much better place come Monday to go into that game.

“Like anything at the moment there’s a risk attached to it, because we’re testing very, very regularly, and therefore who knows what will come from the next round of tests?

“But as we stand at the moment, I’m confident, or hopeful, that we can get back to a far more level playing field. We’re not going to be clear of it - no-one’s going to be clear of it at the moment - but we’ll certainly hopefully be in a better position than we are now.”

The proliferation of positive Covid cases in the Glasgow camp caused them to stop training together in a bid to stem the flow of infection.

“It was spread over a two- to three-week period,” added Wilson. “You had some coming out of isolation as others were going in. It was too spread to be able to nail down exact numbers. It was into double figures over the whole period, but not in one fell swoop.

“The numbers were high enough that we needed to stop coming in and spending training time and day time together.

“As you know, Omicron spreads far more quickly than other variants and we had to find a way of stopping that. We had enough players and staff testing positive that we needed to prevent that going any further.

“But the follow-on from that would still be that in certain positions we would have been extremely stressed if not incapable of filling those positions.”