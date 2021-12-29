Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors 1872 Cup second leg postponed due to Covid cases

The 1872 Cup second leg has been postponed. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The match, which was scheduled to take place at the DAM Health Stadium on Sunday, has been called off due to Covid cases in the Glasgow camp.

The first leg, which was meant to have been played at Scotstoun on December 27, was postponed for the same reason.

The loss of the festive derbies creates a headache for the United Rugby Championship as the league tries to find new dates for the games in an already congested calendar.

Neither side is due to play over the five weekends of the Six Nations so there is scope to reschedule the matches then but it would mean Edinburgh and Glasgow playing without their frontline Scotland internationals.

The one silver lining from the postponements is that the 1872 Cup games may now be played in front of supporters which was not going to be possible on the original dates due to Scottish Government restrictions.

This weekend’s Dragons v Cardiff and Ulster v Leinster URC games have also been called off.

A statement from the URC said: “The United Rugby Championship can confirm that three of this weekend’s Round 9 fixtures will not go ahead as scheduled due to a number of Covid-19 cases affecting four teams.

“The following fixtures have been postponed: Dragons v Cardiff Rugby, Ulster v Leinster, Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors.

“The games were due to take place on Saturday and Sunday (January 1 and 2), however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases in Cardiff, Dragons, Ulster and Glasgow Warriors squads have been reported.

“The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the medical teams at Cardiff, Dragons, Glasgow Warriors, Ulster and their respective health authorities and deemed that these fixtures cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule these games.”