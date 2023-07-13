Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors have discovered the dates for their European matches for the 2023/24 campaign after the capital club’s European fixtures were confirmed on Thursday morning.

Edinburgh faced Castres in the same competition last year.

In the matches to be played on Scottish soil, Glasgow Warriors will play Northampton Saints and Toulon in the Heineken Champions Cup at Scotstoun, while Edinburgh will host Gloucester and Castres in the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Glasgow Warrors are in Pool 3 or rugby’s premier European tournament alongside French Top 14 duo Toulon and Bayonne, as well as Northampton Saints and Exeter Chiefs from the English Premiership. The Saints visit Scotstoun on Friday, December 8 (kick-off 8pm) before they head to the Basque region a week later to take on Bayonne on Friday, December 18 (kick-off 8pm GMT).

Their next two European matches take place at the start of 2024, with a trip to Sandy Park to play the Chiefs on Saturday, January 13 (kick-off 1pm) before completing the group stages at home to Toulon on Friday, January 19 (kick-off 8pm).

Edinburgh are in Pool 3 of rugby’s second-tier European competition alongside Gallagher Premiership outfit Gloucester, French Top 14 duo Castres and Clermont, as well as fellow URC rivals Scarlets from Wales. Two of their matches will be at home and two on the road, with Castres due to visit in December and Cherry and Whites the following months.

Edinburgh, who are still searching for a new head coach, visit the Stade Marcel-Michelin to take on Clermont on Friday, December 8 (kick-off 8pm GMT) before hosting Castres on Saturday, December 16 at 1pm. They then play Gloucester in a repeat of the 2014/15 Challenge Cup final on Saturday, January 13 (kick-off 5.30pm) before finishing up the pool phase in Llanelli when they face Scarlets on Friday, January 19 (kick-off 8pm).