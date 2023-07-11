All Sections
Edinburgh and Glasgow URC fixtures released - opening match, 1872 Cup dates, later start, Friday nights

Scottish rugby fans can once again look forward to a festive double-header between the nation’s two professional teams with Glasgow Warriors hosting Edinburgh at Scotstoun on Friday, December 22, and the return leg set for Murrayfield on Saturday, December 30.
By David Barnes
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST
 Comment

The full United Rugby Championship fixture schedule was announced on Tuesday morning, 102 days ahead of the start of the campaign, which is kicking off later than usual this year to minimise clashes with the World Cup.

Edinburgh start their campaign with a visit to the Dragons on Saturday 21st October (kick-off at 3.05pm), while Glasgow Warriors face a baptism of fire when they host Leinster, the league's most successful team, a day later (Sunday 22nd October at 4pm).

Six of Glasgow's 18 regular season fixtures (five out of nine home games) have been scheduled for the fans' preferred Friday night slot, while Edinburgh have seven Friday night games (five at home).

Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors have received their URC fixture list for the 2023-24 season. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors have received their URC fixture list for the 2023-24 season. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors have received their URC fixture list for the 2023-24 season. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

With no November Test series break, URC teams will take on a schedule of 11 consecutive weekends of rugby (including Champions and Challenge Cup matches) so January will also provide two relief weekends for teams to take a break in play.

“Combined with two home Friday night pre-season games – and with the EPCR Challenge Cup fixtures to follow – the anticipation is already building for another massively exciting campaign in the Scottish capital,” said Doug Struth, Edinburgh’s managing director.

“We listened to supporters’ feedback over the last two years and it’s clear that Friday nights work for a large portion of our fanbase, while the Saturday afternoon slot was the clear favourite for the 1872 Cup decider, so we’re grateful to fans for their feedback and to the tournament organisers for helping us build a well-balanced fixture card for the forthcoming season,” he added.

Meanwhile, URC chief executive Martin Anayi, added: “The fixture list is the central pillar to the operation of our league and teams and providing certainty to fans, clubs and broadcasters earlier than ever will have a positive impact.

“Each year we feel we are learning more and more about how to refine and improve our process and the final fixture list itself and I must express great gratitude to our broadcast partners who have supported so many requests from the league and our clubs.”

Full Edinburgh URC fixtures: 21/10/23 – Dragons (a) (3.05pm); 28/10/23 – Emirates Lions (h) (5pm); 4/11/23 – Leinster (a) (3.05pm); 11/11/23 – Connacht (h) (7.35pm); 17/11/23 – Vodacom Bulls (h) (7.35pm); 24/11/23 – Benetton (h) (7.35pm); 2/12/23: Ulster (a) (5.15pm); 22/12/23 – Glasgow Warriors (a) (7.35pm); 30/12/23 – Glasgow Warriors (h) (3pm); 16/2/24 - Zebre (a) (7.35pm); 1/3/24 – Ospreys (h) (7.35pm); 23/3/24 – DHL Stormers (a) (3.05pm); 30/3/24 – Cell C Sharks (a) (1pm); 20/4/24 – Scarlets (h) (7.35pm); 27/4/24 – Cardiff (a) (3pm); 10/05/23 – Zebre (h) (7.35pm); 17/05/24 – Munster (h) (7.35pm); 1/6/24 – Benetton (a) (1pm).

Full Glasgow Warriors URC fixtures: 22/10/23 – Leinster (h) (4pm); 28/10/23 – Connacht (a) (3pm); 3/11/23 – DHL Stormers (h) (7.35pm); 11/11/23 – Ospreys (a) (5.15pm); 18/11/23 – Benetton (h) (7.35pm); 25/11/23 – Ulster (h) (7.35pm); 1/12/23 – Munster (a) (7.35pm); 22/12/23 – Edinburgh (h) (7.35pm); 30/12/23 – Edinburgh (a) (3pm); 17/2/24 – Dragons (h) (7.35pm); 2/3/24 – Benetton (a) (3pm); 22/3/24 – Cardiff (h) (7.35pm); 30/3/24 – Scarlets (a) (7.35pm); 19/4/24 – Cell C Sharks (h) (7.35pm); 27/4/24 – Zebre (a) (1pm); 11/5/24 – Vodacom Bulls (a) (1pm); 18/5/24 – Emirates Lions (a) (3.05pm); 31/5/24 – Zebre (h) (7.35pm).

