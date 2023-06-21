EPCR Challenge Cup: Edinburgh Rugby land two French sides in tough Euro draw

The capital side will be in Pool 3 in the European tournament, alongside French sides Castres and Clermont, Gloucester from the Gallagher Premiership, Welsh club Scarlets and one other team who are yet to be named. Edinburgh, who are still without a head coach, will take heart from beating Castres home and away in the Champions Cup last season.
There is a new format for the Challenge Cup and each club will play only four different opponents during the pool stage. The top four teams will qualify for the knockout stages. The first round of fixtures will take place on the weekend of December 8-9-10.
EPCR Challenge Cup dates 2023/24
Round 1 – 8/9/10 December 2023
Round 2 – 15/16/17 December 2023
Round 3 – 12/13/14 January 2024
Round 4 – 19/20/21 January 2024
Round of 16 – 5/6/7 April 2024
Quarter-finals – 12/13/14 April 2024
Semi-finals – 3/4/5 May 2024
EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 24 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium