EPCR Challenge Cup: Edinburgh Rugby land two French sides in tough Euro draw

Edinburgh have been handed a tough draw in the pool stage of the EPCR Challenge Cup.
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:36 BST
 Comment

The capital side will be in Pool 3 in the European tournament, alongside French sides Castres and Clermont, Gloucester from the Gallagher Premiership, Welsh club Scarlets and one other team who are yet to be named. Edinburgh, who are still without a head coach, will take heart from beating Castres home and away in the Champions Cup last season.

There is a new format for the Challenge Cup and each club will play only four different opponents during the pool stage. The top four teams will qualify for the knockout stages. The first round of fixtures will take place on the weekend of December 8-9-10.

EPCR Challenge Cup dates 2023/24

Round 1 – 8/9/10 December 2023

Round 2 – 15/16/17 December 2023

Round 3 – 12/13/14 January 2024

Round 4 – 19/20/21 January 2024

Edinburgh beat Castres home and away in Europe last season. (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)Edinburgh beat Castres home and away in Europe last season. (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Edinburgh beat Castres home and away in Europe last season. (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Round of 16 – 5/6/7 April 2024

Quarter-finals – 12/13/14 April 2024

Semi-finals – 3/4/5 May 2024

EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 24 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

