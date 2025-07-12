Scotland stars put their hands up for Lions amid fresh injury worry as one man really excels

Van der Merwe lands hat-trick of tries as Scots play huge part in Adelaide

A penny for the thoughts of Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, who just hours after watching his ravaged team lose away in Fiji will have cast envious glances across the Coral Sea to Australia, where his big guns were putting on a show for the British and Irish Lions.

Five of Townsend’s top players started in the Lions’ final warm-up match before facing the Wallabies next weekend. A further Scotland starter came off the bench to score a try as the tourists smashed up an Invitational XV 48-0.

Townsend has always been supportive of his Scottish contingent on Lions duty, but after the sore 29-14 defeat in Suva on Saturday morning, oh how the Scotland boss would have wanted the services of Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White, Pierre Schoeman and Scott Cummings. Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn, the two Scots most likely to start against Australia in Brisbane next weekend, cooled their jets on the sidelines.

A stark reminder of the array of Scottish riches wearing red not blue this summer was given in this lop-sided contest. Winger Van der Merwe scored a hat-trick of tries with a display of clinical finishing. Centre Tuipulotu played well and crossed the whitewash early in the second half, while scrum-half White was one of the best players on the pitch and was rewarded with a crafty try of his own.

Prop Schoeman and centre Jones did not get among the points, but they played their part. Jones, in particular, was full of energy and breaking opposition lines in the 49 minutes he was on the pitch. With the news emerging that Garry Ringrose is a major doubt for the first Test due to a head knock sustained last Wednesday against the Brumbies, Jones’ early withdrawal is a suggestion that he is in the box seat to replace the Irishman.

Cummings came on a substitute and barrelled over not long after. As the clock struck 68 minutes, one wondered whether this would be a Scottish whitewash in terms of tryscorers, but an Andy Farrell team always has to have some Irish input. Step forward Ronan Kelleher as he crashed home right in the corner. Henry Pollock added a dose of red rose five minutes from time with his own opportunistic try.

Lions impress against meek opposition

This was the Lions’ most emphatic performance of the tour so far, although the limited nature of the combined Australian/New Zealand foe must be noted. They never looked like troubling the scoreboard all night.

Nevertheless, several Scots have at least given Farrell some food for thought. Jones’ case is obvious now that there is a major doubt hanging over Ringrose, although fellow centre Tuipulotu cannot be discounted either. He could play alongside Bundee Aki or even partner Jones if Farrell wants to keep the much-vaunted Huwipulotu pairing together.

Van der Merwe’s tour had been muted until this match, but this was a reminder of his proficiency when the tryline comes into view - although he did raise alarm bells in the first half when flirting with disaster by scooping the ball back into play on his own line.

Schoeman maintained his steady level that he has set all tour, as did Cummings when he came on, but it was White - not an original call-up - who really excelled. It was not just his try, but his diligent work at the breakdown and clever kicking. He can spot a gap and provides clean ball to the rest of the backs. He could nudge out Alex Mitchell as the deputy to Jamison Gibson-Park next weekend.