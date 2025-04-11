Franco Smith has say on Henco Venter ban as Glasgow Warriors coach makes 'provocation' claim

Venter ban to provide motivation for Warriors in Dublin

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A determination to ensure Henco Venter has another opportunity to play again for Glasgow Warriors will be used as motivation as Franco Smith’s side bid to pull off an upset against Leinster in Dublin in the quarter-finals of the Investec Champions Cup.

Venter is suspended for six weeks after being found guilty of making “reckless contact” with the eye of Leicester Tigers prop Dan Cole during last Saturday’s round of 16 match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Smith did not condone Venter’s behaviour the coach felt that his player was provoked. The ban rules the No 8 out of Friday’s tie at the Aviva as well as Glasgow’s final four regular season games in the United Rugby Championship, plus one other match. That could be the Champions Cup semi-final if the Warriors progress, or the URC quarter-final.

Henco Venter during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun Stadium earlier this week. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Either way, there is a danger that Venter may have played his last match for the club. He announced last month that he had signed a deal to play for Brive next season and Smith has urged him to play his part in a non-playing capacity to ensure Glasgow extend their season for as long as possible.

“He will be our main motivator going forward,” said Smith. “For him to be able to play again, he will have to keep our boys fit and strong. Push them in training and add value where he can.”

Venter has grown into a key player during his two seasons with the Warriors. He helped them win the URC final last season and has been fine form in the current campaign. He scored two tries and was player of the match in the win over Leicester only to be then cited and suspended in the days that followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, that happens in rugby,” said Smith. “I can't condone the action, of course. I can't agree with what he did. Yes, there was a provocation and whatever happened. It is, again, a tough decision.

“I suppose the right procedure was followed. For now, we can't negate the outcome.”

Venter’s suspension has opened the door for Rory Darge to return to the starting side and the Scotland co-captain will slot in at openside, with Sione Vailanu moving from seven to eight.