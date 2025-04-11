Full details ahead of Glasgow Warriors match against Leinster in Champions Cup

Glasgow Warriors are in Dublin for one of the biggest challenges in European rugby when they take on Leinster in the quarter-finals of the Investec Champions Cup.

Franco Smith’s men won the United Rugby Championship last season and have made no secret of their desire to make a major impact in Europe. Their credentials, however, will be given the sternest test by Leinster, who many perceive as the favourites for the competition.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors match details

The Investec Champions Cup quarter-final match between Leinster and Glasgow Warriors takes place on Friday, April 11, 2025 at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors TV channel

Premier Sports have selected this match for live coverage and will show it on their Premier Sports 1 channel.

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors live stream

The match will be on the Premier Sports website and also the Premier Player App.

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors next match

The winner of the tie between Leinster and Glasgow Warriors will play either Gallagher Premiership side Northampton or Castres from France’s Top 14. They meet on Saturday at Franklin’s Gardens at 5.30pm. The semi-finals are due to be played on the weekend of May 2/3/4. Glasgow are guaranteed to be away from home due to their ranking, but if Leinster win, the match would be played in Ireland.

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors team news

Leinster: 15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Tommy O'Brien, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. James Lowe; 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Cian Healy, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. RG Snyman, 6. Max Deegan, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan (c). Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan, 17. Andrew Porter, 18. Rabah Slimani, 19. Diarmuid Mangan, 20. Caelan Doris, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Robbie Henshaw.

Glasgow Warriors: 15. Kyle Rowe; 14. Jamie Dobie, 13. Stafford McDowall, 12. Tom Jordan, 11. Kyle Steyn (c); 10. Adam Hastings, 9. George Horne; 1. Nathan McBeth, 2. Johnny Matthews, 3. Sam Talakai, 4. Gregor Brown, 5. Alex Samuel, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Rory Darge, 8. Sione Vailanu. Replacements: 16. Grant Stewart, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. Patrick Schickerling, 19. JP du Preez, 20. Max Williamson, 21. Euan Ferrie, 22. Ben Afshar, 23. Sebastian Cancelliere.