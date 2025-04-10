Glasgow Warriors ready to cause an upset against 'arguably the best club team in the world'

Franco Smith aware of the challenge that awaits in Dublin

Franco Smith describes Leinster as “arguably the best club team in the world” but the Glasgow Warriors coach is keen for the narrative around Friday’s showdown in Dublin to not be all about the home team.

Glasgow, after all, have more recent experience of winning a trophy than their illustrious opponents and there is plenty to admire about the transformation Smith has brought about at Scotstoun.

The South African coach inherited a squad still reeling from a roasting in Dublin in the quarter-finals of the 2022 United Rugby Championship quarter-finals. Leinster won 76-14 on a bleak afternoon for the Warriors which led to the dismissal of Danny Wilson and the appointment of Smith.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith leads his team into a Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium this weekend. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

They return to the Irish capital for the quarter-finals of the Investec Challenge Cup as a different proposition: tougher, more durable, more adventurous and suffused with a confidence that winning brings. Last season’s URC triumph came down to two huge away performances and the victories over Munster in Limerick in the semis and the Bulls in Pretoria in the final means Glasgow will head to the Aviva without fear.

“Look, we all know everything about Leinster,” said Smith. “They're the most talked about team. And we know that probably 90 per cent of their squad has been on top of the world rankings with the Irish shirt on their back. So they've been at the top for so long.

“There’s no need to make more of them than what they already are. So for us to go to Dublin and be the best version of ourselves, so that we can come back winners regardless of the result, is going to be important.

“They're a quality outfit [but] they are also playing against Glasgow. It's not just us playing against Leinster. We're going to take our product there. That's the best we can do.

“Again, I believe they are the team to beat in this competition. They've been missing out recently. I'm sure they're going to throw everything at it to not miss an opportunity here. We know that and we know they know that. We'll just go and do the best we can there.”

Leinster's Andrew Porter. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Leinster are four-time winners of European club rugby’s top prize and only Toulouse have won it more but Leo Cullen’s side have lost the last three finals to French teams, La Rochelle in 2022 and 2023 and Toulouse last season. Andrew Porter, the Leinster prop, spoke this week of the determination within the group to atone for falling at the final hurdle. “Those losses have to amount to some form of motivation,” he said.

Porter’s front-row duel with Zander Fagerson looked like being one of the key battles in the quarter-final but sadly the Glasgow tighthead has been ruled out by concussion. Fagerson began to experience symptoms after last Saturday’s win over Leicester Tigers in the round of 16 and is replaced by Sam Talakai, with Patrick Schickerling coming onto the bench.

“Zander is unique in what he does and he's very good at what he does,” said Smith. “But I'm confident that we have other players that can also do an important role.”

There are two other changes, both in the pack. Rory Darge has come into the starting side at openside flanker, with Sione Vailanu moving from seven to No 8 to replace the suspended Henco Venter. Alex Samuel starts in the second row ahead of JP du Preez, who drops to the bench. The backline is unchanged.

Max Williamson returns to the match-day squad and is among the replacements. The lock has not played for Glasgow since October having fractured his thumb while on Scotland duty in November then re-injured the same thumb, causing him to miss the Six Nations.

Leinster, who thrashed Harlequins 62-0 last week, have named a XV boasting 12 full Ireland internationals, All Black Jordie Barrett and South Africa’s double World Cup-winner RG Snyman. Only right-winger Tommy O’Brien is uncapped.

Asked if he had found any Leinster weaknesses while doing his match prep, Smith smiled. “That's an unfair question the day before the game! We do our homework, we do our job. I'm sure we will have the right approach.”

Glasgow are making their first visit to the Aviva Stadium since losing the 2022 EPCR Challenge Cup final to Toulon. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

It’s Glasgow’s first visit to the Aviva since they lost there to Toulon in the final of the 2023 EPCR Challenge Cup. The 43-19 scoreline was hard to take at the time but it was an important stepping stone for Smith’s squad and the match became a reference point for them on their upward trajectory.

“We often spoke about that,” said Smith. “I think these guys have now grown mentally as much as physically from a rugby understanding perspective. I believe that we've gone past that.

“I think the people that were most surprised to see us in the EPCR final two years ago were ourselves. We've moved on from there. I think we've breached a lot of those hurdles. I'm confident that we will be able to play our game and not be starstruck. That was an important stepping stone for the team to go through that experience and learn from.”

Glasgow have grown incrementally under Smith who combines tactical acuity with his own brand of tough love. Friday’s test is arguably even harder than the one they faced against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in last season’s URC final and they go into the game as massive underdogs. Defeat would be no disgrace but Glasgow are going to Dublin with the intention of inflicting a bloody nose on their hosts.

“I don't think we need extra motivation,” Smith added. “I think going to the Aviva Stadium and playing against arguably the best club team in the world is motivation enough. Our boys are really focused already.”

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors (Investec Champions Cup quarter-final, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Friday, 8pm)

Leinster: 15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Tommy O'Brien, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. James Lowe; 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Cian Healy, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. RG Snyman, 6. Max Deegan, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan (c). Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan, 17. Andrew Porter, 18. Rabah Slimani, 19. Diarmuid Mangan, 20. Caelan Doris, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Robbie Henshaw.

Glasgow Warriors: 15. Kyle Rowe; 14. Jamie Dobie, 13. Stafford McDowall, 12. Tom Jordan, 11. Kyle Steyn (c); 10. Adam Hastings, 9. George Horne; 1. Nathan McBeth, 2. Johnny Matthews, 3. Sam Talakai, 4. Gregor Brown, 5. Alex Samuel, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Rory Darge, 8. Sione Vailanu. Replacements: 16. Grant Stewart, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. Patrick Schickerling, 19. JP du Preez, 20. Max Williamson, 21. Euan Ferrie, 22. Ben Afshar, 23. Sebastian Cancelliere.