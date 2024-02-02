Murrayfield was the venue for both Scotland's wins in the 1973 Five Nations - against Wales and Ireland.

In the history of the Six Nations (and the Five Nations and Home Nations tournaments before it) England lead the way when it comes to outright wins, with 29 tournament victories, closely followed by Wales on 28, France (18), Ireland (15) and Scotland (14).

But there hasn't always been an outright winner, with Wales finishing joint top on 11 further occasions, followed by England (10), Scotland (8), Ireland (8) and Wales (8).

The 1973 championships was a case in point - but were utterly unique.

Here's why.

Who won the 1973 Five Nations Championships?

Everybody - or nobody - depending on your point of view. Remarkably all five teams won both of their home games and lost both of their away games, meaning they all finished on four points. The rules of the competition at that time didn't allow for any other way to separate the teams and so the championship was shared between all five teams. It's the only time it had ever happened and, given the changes to the rules since, the only time it ever will.

Who would have won on points difference?

If the rules had allowed the teams to be separated by point difference, this if how the table would have looked, with Wales winning:

Wales +10 Ireland +2 France +2 Scotland −4 England −10

How did Scotland perform?

As was the case for all five teams, Scotland won both home games and lost both away matches.

The opened their account with a narrow 16-13 loss to France in Paris, before a remarkable defensive performace in the final 15 minutes at Murrayfield saw them record a memorable 10-9 victory over Wales.