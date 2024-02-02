Six Nations: What TV channel is Wales v Scotland? How to watch, kick-off time, teams, referee
Scotland will hope to claim their first win in Cardiff in 22 years when they kick off their 2024 Six Nations campaign against Wales on Saturday.
Not since a 27-22 victory in 2002, when current head coach Gregor Townsend was playing at fly-half, has a Scottish side emerged with the points from the Welsh capital.
The Scots did triumph on Welsh soil four years ago but the match was moved to Llanelli and played in front of an empty stadium due to Covid restrictions.
If Scotland have any aspirations of winning the title for the first time since 1999 – when it was still the Five Nations before Italy become involved – then they must start with a positive result against Warren Gatland’s side.
Victory would set Scotland up nicely for the home double-header against France on February 10 and England on February 24 with the tournament concluding with back to back away matches against Italy on March 9 and Ireland on March 16.
Wales v Scotland match details
The Six Nations fixture takes place at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday, February 3. Kick-off is 4.45pm.
Wales v Scotland TV channel
The Six Nations match will be broadcast live on BBC One with coverage starting at 4pm.
Wales v Scotland live stream
A live stream for those watching on mobile, tablet or laptop will be available on the BBC website or via the BBC iPlayer.
Wales v Scotland team line-ups
Wales: 15. C Winnett; 14. J Adams, 13. O Watkin, 12. N Tompkins, 11. R Dyer; 10. S Costelow, 9. G Davies; 1. C Domachowski, 2. R Elias, 3. L Brown, 4. D Jenkins (c), 5. A Beard, 6. J Botham, 7. T Reffell, 8. A Wainwright (Dragons). Replacements: 16. E Dee, 17. K Mathias, 18. K Assiratti, 19. Teddy Williams, 20. A Mann, 21. Tomos Williams, 22. I Lloyd, 23. M Grady.
Scotland: 15. K Rowe; 14. K Steyn, 13 H Jones, 12. S Tuipulotu, 11. D van der Merwe; 10. F Russell, 9. B White; 1. P Schoeman, 2. G Turner, 3. Z Fagerson, 4. R Gray, 5. S Cummings, 6. L Crosbie 7. J Ritchie, 8. M Fagerson. Replacements: 16. E Ashman, 17. A Hepburn, 18. E Millar-Mills, 19. S Skinner, 20. J Dempsey, 21. G Horne, 22. B Healy, 23. C Redpath.
Wales v Scotland referee
Ben O'Keeffe from New Zealand will take charge assisted by countrymen James Doleman and Angus Mabey, with Brendon Pickerill on the TMO.
Match odds
Wales 17/10, Draw 22/1, Scotland 8/15 – Bet365.
