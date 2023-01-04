Historic Scotland v England Five Nations match to be documented in new film called The Grudge

The historic 1990 Five Nations match between Scotland and England has been turned into a film and will premier later this month.

Scotland's Tony Stanger eludes the challenge from England's Peter Winterbottom (right) during the 1990 match at Murrayfield.

The Grudge, based around the same-titled book by Tom English, will document Scotland’s 13-7 victory over the Auld Enemy at Murrayfield on March 17, 1990, that secured the hosts the Five Nations title and a Grand Slam and Triple Crown in the process.

The game marked the first time the two nations had gone head-to-head for a Grand Slam, while also up for grabs was the Triple Crown, the Calcutta Cup and the Five Nations Championship. The match took place amidst sporting and political tension between the two countries. Just a year earlier, the countries’ annual international football fixture was abandoned after the 1989 match at Hampden Park was overrun by hooliganism and unrest.

The film recaptures the momentous social background to the Edinburgh clash, plus contributions from a number of players and coaches who featured in the match, including Jim Telfer, Sir Ian McGeechan, Gavin Hastings, John Jeffrey, Jeremy Guscott and Rob Andrew – as well as former First Minister Alex Salmond – to discuss their feelings in the build up to the game and their own experiences on matchday.

The Grudge is has been put together by BT Sport Films and producer Sally Brown said: “The Grudge re-captures the spirit of that unique time and will prove an evocative watch both for those who watched the game in 1990, and those who are new to the story.”