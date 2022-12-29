Emiliano Boffelli opens up on new Edinburgh deal, being inspired by Messi and how he almost went to the World Cup final

So inspired was he by Lionel Messi’s exploits at the World Cup in Qatar that Emiliano Boffelli gave serious consideration to flying out to Lusail for the final.

Emiliano Boffelli has played some of his best rugby for Argentina while an Edinburgh player. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

It says something of the respect in which the player is held at Edinburgh Rugby that Mike Blair went as far as looking into flight availability before both parties agreed the logistics were too difficult.

Blair and Boffelli wore the looks of contented men on Thursday as they announced the player’s new contract, with the head coach breaking with recent convention by revealing the length of the new deal.

Tying down the Argentina full-back/winger for another two seasons after this one is a brilliant bit of business by Edinburgh. Boffelli admitted he had “other interesting options” but he and his girlfriend, who are both from Rosario, have found a home from home in the Scottish capital. The club has provided a platform for him to play the best rugby of his career, allowing him to scale new heights with Argentina whom he helped to away victories over New Zealand and England this year as well as a home series triumph over Scotland.

Emiliano Boffelli will try to help Edinburgh overturn a 16-10 first leg defeat in the 1872 Cup. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The next step is to inspire Edinburgh to major success and try to emulate his hero Messi by helping Argentina win the Rugby World Cup in France next year.

“It’s a source of pride that Lionel Messi is from Rosario,” said Boffelli. “It was amazing to see him win the World Cup because it was always a dream for him. For all Argentinians it was amazing. It was a complicated game because we were winning 2-0 but in the last minutes it was 2-2, and then [extra time and] penalties. So for the neutral it was a good game but not for the Argentinians or French!”

Argentina and Messi ultimately prevailed, the 35-year-old captain finally getting his hand on football’s greatest prize. For Boffelli, who grew up idolising Messi, it was a cherished moment and his next goal is to one day meet his idol.

“It’s a dream for me,” he said. “I know people close to him, like Maxi Rodríguez [the former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid forward]. I support Newell's Old Boys, the same team Messi started with. Maxi Rodríguez was at the same club and played with Messi and I said to Maxi Rodríguez my dream was to meet Messi. He told me it would be no problem and when I go back to Rosario if Messi is there then maybe we can meet.

Lionel Messi is a hero to Emiliano Boffelli. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“For me, he is the best player in history. I never saw Maradona play but I grew up watching Messi. My dad says Maradona is the best because he watched him. But for me, Messi is the best. My dream is that he comes back and plays for Newell's Old Boys.”

Boffelli is close friends with the Argentine coterie at Glasgow Warriors and they would all meet up to watch the World Cup games. But the Edinburgh player was sorely tempted to head to Qatar for the final.

“It started as a joke but then it got serious and I asked Mike, ‘What do you think if I go to the World Cup final? Would you give me one or two days off?’ He said, ‘Really? Let me check flights.’

“There was only one flight and it was 15 hours. I would have got to the game but it was complicated. And if I’d gone and we’d lost it would have been no good. So I watched it in Glasgow with the other Argentina guys.”

It also allowed him to play his part in Edinburgh’s win over Castres Olympique the day before which boosted his club’s prospects of progressing in the Heineken Champions Cup. Boffelli’s new contract represents a significant investment by the capital club and the player would love to repay their faith by inspiring them to their first major trophy of the professional era. “We have an amazing team and good players. But like the Pumas we must be more consistent,” he said. He helped them get their hands on the 1872 Cup last season and Edinburgh must overturn a 10-16 deficit from last week if they are to retain the trophy when the second leg is staged at BT Murrayfield on Friday evening.

Boffelli has been moved from wing to full-back for the match, with Wes Goosen returning from injury in one of seven personnel changes made by Blair following the defeat at Scotstoun. The head coach has brought back some of his other big guns who missed the first leg through various ailments and there is a more robust look about the starting XV.

Blair Kinghorn has recovered from the back spasm which forced him off early against Castres and replaces Charlie Savala at stand-off where he will look to lead the Edinburgh attack in what are likely to be testing weather conditions. He is partnered at half-back by the experienced Henry Pyrgos, with Ben Vellacott dropping out. Mark Bennett is also back and slots in at outside centre, with James Lang switching to inside in place of the injured Chris Dean.

Perhaps the biggest selection talking point is in the front row where Boan Venter replaces Pierre Schoeman at loosehead. Blair feels Schoeman is due a break after a run of games but also thinks he can play a key role later in the match. “Schoey coming off the bench will add a huge amount to what we're trying to do and play a part in that scrum dominance,” said the coach.

There are also welcome returns for Sam Skinner and Luke Crosbie, with the former coming in for Glen Young in the second row and the latter replacing Connor Boyle at openside flanker.

