Edinburgh Rugby have pulled off a major coup by persuading Emiliano Boffelli to sign a new contract with the club.

Emiliano Boffelli during an Edinburgh training session at BT Murrayfield, on Thursday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The 27-year-old Argentina international has agreed a two-year deal with the capital side despite offers to go elsewhere.

Boffelli, who joined Edinburgh in summer 2021 from Racing 92, finished the year as rugby’s top points-scorer at international level and was the only player to score 100+ points in Tier 1 Test rugby (146), 51 more than second place Richie Mo’unga (95). His impact at club level has been equally impressive and he finished his inaugural campaign at Edinburgh with 172 points in 18 appearances and was named Players’ Player of the Season.

Boffelli endured a difficult time in France but rediscovered his love of the game in Scotland, a major factor in his decision to stay. “I am very happy to continue with Edinburgh – it is a club that has helped me smile again and enjoy what I love to do the most, which is playing rugby,” he said.

“From the first day I arrived, my teammates, coaches, fans and all the people that work at the club made me feel right at home.

“I am really fascinated by the city. Although it is much colder than Rosario, my home Argentine city, I feel that I am getting used to it and finding its charm. Little by little, with my girlfriend, we feel that we are establishing ourselves and enjoying this beautiful city.”

Boffelli added: “Ultimately, I’ve chosen to stay because, despite having other interesting options, I feel that this is the club where I want to be and where they’ll help me improve every day to become a better player, and more importantly, a better person.”

Edinburgh coach Mike Blair told the club’s website: “We’re absolutely delighted to retain the services of Emiliano. He’s a world class player who is clearly loving his rugby right now.