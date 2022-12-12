It’s 36 years since Argentina last won the World Cup and the small enclave of rugby-playing countrymen in Scotland is fervently hoping Lionel Messi can emulate Diego Maradona by lifting the trophy in Qatar on Sunday.

Glasgow Warriors' Domingo Miotti impressed during the Challenge Cup win at Bath. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire

To have a chance of doing that, Messi and co must first overcome Croatia in Tuesday’s semi-final at the Lusail Stadium. They will be cheered on from afar by their oval-ball compadres who will gather at Emiliano Boffelli’s house to lend their support.

Domingo Miotti and his Glasgow Warriors compatriots will head east to watch the game with the Edinburgh winger as Lionel Scaloni’s side seek to match the teams of 1978 and 1986.

The Argies exiled in Scotland are a tight-knit bunch and regularly socialise but this promises to be a special occasion, reflecting the Messi-inspired fervour back home.

Emiliano Boffelli will host Scottish rugby's Argentina contingent for the World Cup semi-final. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“There are a few Argentinians in Scotland now,” says Miotti, the Warriors stand-off. “There is myself, Enrique Pieretto, Lucio Sordoni, Sebastian Cancelliere here at Glasgow, and of course Emiliano Boffelli at Edinburgh. We all meet up usually around three times a week with our partners. We’ve been meeting even more recently because of the football.

“We are all watching the World Cup together. This is going to be a huge game against Croatia. We are all going to Boffelli’s house in Edinburgh to watch it. We are confident. You have to say Croatia are playing really well and it’s a World Cup, so you know that anything can happen.

“But we have Messi – he can do no wrong. I believe this is his moment. This Argentina team is a strong group.

“It has been so long for Argentina in the World Cup, everyone knows about 1986 and Maradona. The World Cup is the only thing people in Argentina are thinking about right now. They are not thinking about their jobs or whatever problems they maybe have in their lives. We have a lot of problems as a country right now with the economy. But football can make you forget about all of these things. If Argentina can win this World Cup, it would be huge.”

Miotti helped Glasgow to an impressive Challenge Cup win over Bath on Saturday but the Tucuman-born fly-half revealed he could have been wearing 10 on the football field.

“I played football when I was younger as well as rugby. One day I said I wanted to focus on rugby because my Dad also played rugby.”

Miotti is starting to have an impact at Glasgow after being lightly used last season. He credits new coach Franco Smith for helping improve his defence and game management and the player has also been working with a sports psychologist. He has won a handful of caps for his country and would love to force his way back into the national side ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.