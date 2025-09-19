One win, one defeat in double-header ahead of URC opener

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh won one and lost one as they completed their pre-season schedule with a home double-header against English Championship opposition.

Ealing Trailfinders, who won the second tier last season, were beaten 27-14 in the main event of the evening. But Doncaster Knights came out on top in the opening match, winning a try-fest 43-33 against a young Edinburgh side for whom new winger Malelili Satala scored a double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Everitt was able to use virtually his full squad over the course of the evening although there were notable absentees in the shape of Lions trio Pierre Schoeman, Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham.

Edinburgh's Ben Vellacott, centre, celebrates as his side score their third try during a pre-season match against Ealing Trailfinders. | SNS Group

They should all return for next Saturday’s opening United Rugby Championship fixture against Zebre in Italy. The side who faced Ealing is likely to form the bulk of the team for the trip to Parma and Everitt will take heart from a decent performance against the physical Trailfinders, whose line speed caused the hosts some problems.

Led by new captain Magnus Bradbury, Edinburgh turned around a 10-14 half-time deficit to win the match without conceding a second-half point. Edinburgh scored five tries in total, with Ewan Ashman, Lewis Wells, Ben Vellacott, Ross McCann and Hamish Watson all touching down. Vellacott looked sharp in his first game for almost six months and winger Wells scored a fine try.

Edinburgh started strongly against Ealing but it was far less open than the Doncaster match as the packs battled it out for superiority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lions cameo to scoring opening try

The hosts drew first blood, Ashman, fresh from his Lions cameo, scoring from a lineout drive after the home side had kicked a penalty to the corner. They continued to dominate and Vellacott went close with a quick tap penalty before Ealing turned the game on its head.

The London side spent the first 20 minutes camped in their own 22 but Geordie Gwynn, their outside centre, made a searing break to bring them level. Chasing his own chip, he was too fast for the home side as he collected and scored. Rory Scannell converted but Ealing lost their experienced Irish stand-off shortly after to injury.

Gwynn, who played for Emerging Scotland against Italy Under-23s last season, looked dangerous for the visitors who had further Scottish representation in the form of scrum coach Fraser Brown.

Edinburgh's Lewis Wells scores his side's second try against Ealing. | SNS Group

Vellacott, who missed the end of last season through injury, was in lively form and created the opening for Wells to restore Edinburgh’s lead. The scrum-half showed smart footwork to open the door for Wells whose pace took him clear for a memorable try. Ross Thompson couldn’t convert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ealing finished the half on top and scored their second try just before the interval, Jordan Holgate going over from close range. George Worboys, on for Scannell, converted to make it 14-10 at half-time for the Trailfinders.

New signings James Whitcombe and Piers O’Conor had started for Edinburgh. Whitcombe, the loosehead who joined from Leicester Tigers, played only the first half before being replaced by Mikey Jones. O’Conor, signed from Connacht, played the whole game as Edinburgh were forced into a number of backline reshuffles after losing Ross Thompson to a toe injury.

Edinburgh take control in second half

Despite the disruptions and a slew of substitutions, they were able to take control in the second half. Two tries in two minutes put them in the driving seat. Vellacott squeezed over the corner and then Ross McCann showed a great turn of pace to hare away and score.

Watson made sure with Edinburgh’s fifth try in the 73rd minute, which was converted by James Lang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may have been pre-season but there was nothing very friendly about Edinburgh’s match with Doncaster Knights which was the first part of the double-header.

Tensions run high in first friendly

The English visitors came from behind to win 43-33 in a competitive game during which tensions spilled over at times.

There were a couple of skirmishes in the first half. Nairn Moncrieff, the Edinburgh centre, was involved in an arm wrestle on the floor and then it all flared up again after the impressive Ross Wolfenden restored Edinburgh’s lead just before half-time. The stand-off appeared to be on the receiving end of a late hit after scoring which provoked an angry reaction from the home players.

When the dust was settled, Moncrieff was shown the yellow card and Wolfenden converted his own try to put the home side 28-24 ahead at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh's Nairn Moncrieff (L) in action against Doncaster Knights. | SNS Group

Edinburgh’s young team stood up to their more experienced opponents, with Harri Morris, Ollie Blyth-Lafferty and Christian Lindsay leading from the front. Satala, the winger signed from Leicester, scored two tries and there was one apiece from Tom Currie, Conor McAlpine and Wolfenden.

Edinburgh struck first with Satala and Doncaster replied through Thom Smith before Tom Currie sped through for Edinburgh’s second. The home side were in the groove and slick hands allowed McAlpine to cross and move Edinburgh 21-5 ahead at the halfway point of the first half.

Doncaster, watched by Sir Ian McGeechan, their consultant director of rugby, came back strongly and two tries in two minutes from Matt McNab and Ryan Olowofela cut Edinburgh’s lead to 21-17. The visitors were turning the screw, enjoying scrum dominance over their young opponents, and after a period of sustained pressure, Scotland Under-20 cap Rhys Tait burrowed over to put Doncaster ahead for the first time

And although Edinburgh got their noses in front again just before the break through Wolfenden, the Knights began the second half strongly. Aidan Cross, another Scot in the visitors’ ranks, scored their fifth try and Jordan Olowofela their sixth to make it 36-28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Satala’s second try of the night - brilliantly improvised after an assist by Hector Patterson - cut Doncaster’s lead to 36-33 with 10 minutes remaining but the visitors had the final say, with Zach Kerr going over, converted by Alex Dolly.

Match scorers

Edinburgh: Tries: Ashman, Wells, Vellacott, McCann, Watson. Con: Lang.

Ealing Trailfinders: Tries: Gwynn, Holgate. Cons: Scannell, Worboys.

Edinburgh: Tries: Satala 2, T Currie, McAlpine, Wolfenden. Cons: Wolfenden 4.

Doncaster Knights: Tries: Smith, McNab, R Olowofela, Tait, Cross, J Olowofela, Kerr. Cons: Bunting 2, Dolly 2.