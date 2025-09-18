Major rugby tournament development could have big impact on Scotland

World Rugby optimistic Global Series can help Scotland situation

World Rugby hope their new WXV Global Series will provide optimism and certainty amid contract disputes and disparity in the women’s game.

The global governing body has announced a new global women’s rugby competition that will see the top 12 teams in the world, including Scotland, play home and away fixtures in the September-October window between 2026 and 2028.

The competition replaces the previous three-tier WXV competition that operated in the cycle up to the ongoing 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Scotland Women exited the RWC quarter-finals against England. | Getty Images

Teams are now guaranteed to play between nine and 15 international matches each year, with World Rugby investing £9 million of additional funding into the series.

World Rugby is also devolving the commercial rights for the competition to the host unions for each fixture to support the financial stability of the women’s game.

The announcement comes less than a week on from Scotland’s final World Cup match, while three players have announced their retirements as the number of contracted players has dropped from 32 to 15.

Players are heart of future plans

“Players have to be at the heart of our plans and union plans when we talk about player welfare, and we are very aware that there are important conversations that are going on not just in Scotland but around the world,” Sally Horrox, director of women’s rugby, said.

“Partly because we are on this pathway to professionalism from amateur to semi-amateur, to professional status and that contracting environment for players is a live topic in all unions right now.

“In terms of being optimistic and looking to what is happening here, we are speaking to the chief executives of those unions. What they have said to us is how to aid financial stability in the game.

Evie Wills and Francesca McGhie of Scotland pose for a photo for the crowd after the match against England. | Getty Images

“So we can secure future investments not just in players but the whole raising of standards in the game, this type of plan and this type of certainty with an increased number of fixtures in the game to build a stronger platform on which to grow, which has got to be better, we believe, for players.

“That is provided we can get that balance of investment and value correct, so I hope that provides some optimism.

“I obviously can’t comment on their [Scotland’s] particular circumstance, but it is important we are engaging with the chief executives and the leadership teams at those unions, and what we are trying to do is build a stronger, financially sustainable game that will benefit those players.”

The announcement has come as interest in the breakaway circuit competition R360 ramps up, with female players believed to be in discussion with the Mike Tindall-backed start-up.

World Rugby are confident the WXV Global Series will provide an attractive alternative for anyone who has been in talks with the competition, which is set to begin in October 2026 but outside the official rugby calendar.