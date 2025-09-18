Magnus Bradbury is better equipped to handle Edinburgh Rugby captaincy this time around

Armband moves to back-rower - eight years on from Cockerill’s call

Older and wiser, Magnus Bradbury has been reappointed captain of Edinburgh Rugby, eight years after he last held the honour on a full-time basis.

The experienced back-row forward is in his second spell at the capital side after rejoining from Bristol Bears last summer and was one of the club’s stand-out players last season, particularly during the run-in as they qualified for the United Rugby Championship play-offs for the first time in three years and reach their first European semi-final in a decade.

Magnus Bradbury is the new captain of Edinburgh Rugby. | SNS Group

Bradbury, who turned 30 and got married over the summer, feels he is better equipped now to handle the captaincy than he was back in 2017 when then coach Richard Cockerill handed him the honour.

Things turned sour rather quickly when an incident on a night out saw Bradbury suffer a head injury after a fall. He was stripped of the captaincy following an internal investigation, with Fraser McKenzie appointed skipper in his place.

Feels like the right time

Bradbury was only 22 at the time and allowances should be made for his relative youth. He now has a better handle on the responsibilities.

“It's an immense honour to be named captain of this club,” Bradbury said. “It's my home, my city, and it feels like the right time for me to take on this responsibility.

“I’ve grown and matured a lot since my last stint as captain in 2017. My time in Bristol, playing and learning alongside experienced internationals, really helped me develop as both a man and a player. I know I'm in the right place, at the right time, to lead this team and help drive us forward.”

Bradbury credits his two years playing in England's Premiership for making him a more rounded person. He showed his maturity last season when he called on the squad to take a more "player-led" approach following a home defeat by Zebre. He felt that the coaches were being blamed for the reverse when it should really have been the players and he further burnished his leadership credentials during the run-in when he skippered the team in the absence of regular captains, Grant Gilchrist and Ben Vellacott, who were both injured.

Ditching the co-captaincy model

"I’m a captain who leads by my actions on the pitch," Bradbury added. "I want to show the team what it means to put your body on the line and fight for every inch. Off the field, I’ve learned the importance of taking accountability and setting high standards for myself and for the team.

“My goal is to help build a culture where we are all pushing each other to be better, both as individuals and as a collective. We have an incredibly talented squad here, and I'm confident that with the right focus and hard work, we can achieve great things together.”

It's the first time since season 2019-20 that Edinburgh have gone with a single skipper. The co-captaincy model has been the preferred option, with Gilchrist and Vellacott leading the team last season.

Grant Gilchrist and Ben Vellacott were Edinburgh captains last season. | SNS Group / SRU

With Gilchrist being a regular in the Scotland squad he is away from the club for long stretches. Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt feels it will be more beneficial to have a captain who is more present.

“I think it's always good for us to have a fresh voice within the group," said Everitt. “We do lose Gilco to Scotland. He has been the first choice lock there over the last series that Scotland played in. It's difficult for a player when he's been out to come back in and take charge of the team.

“The other reason is that at times they're going to have to be rested. I'm sure that post the autumn series they need to be rested as well. So it's good that we can have a captain that's hopefully going to be with us most of the time."

Why appointment makes sense

Everitt's reasons for making Bradbury skipper are all sound and credit should also go to Gilchrist for his leadership over the past four seasons. The coach believes a fresh voice is now required as Edinburgh look to build on a decent 2024-25 campaign and show they can really challenge at the sharp end of the season.

Bradbury cuts an increasingly impressive figure and plays and talks like a leader. The only potential 'problem' on the horizon would be if he wins a Scotland recall. The No 8 gained the last of his 19 caps over three years ago on the tour of Argentina and it was surprising he wasn't part of Scotland's touring squad in July given his form.

If Gregor Townsend does come calling, Everitt would turn to his experienced leadership group, with the likes of Gilchrist, Vellacott, Hamish Watson and Luke Crosbie all likely to put their hands up.

