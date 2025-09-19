Edinburgh Rugby reaction: Ideal prep for URC opener but injuries at 10 give pause for concern

Capital side win one and lose one in pre-season double header

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Everitt felt Edinburgh’s pre-season win over Ealing Trailfinders was ideal preparation for next week’s opening fixture of the new United Rugby Championship season against Zebre in Italy.

The capital side defeated the visitors 27-14 at Hive Stadium in the second instalment of a home double-header. Earlier in the evening a young Edinburgh team had lost an entertaining match 43-33 to Doncaster Knights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everitt was largely satisfied with the night’s work against the two Champ sides although there was a slight concern around stand-off Ross Thompson who came off against Ealing with a toe injury. Everitt thinks he will be okay for Zebre but with Ben Healy currently out with a knee injury and Cammy Scott pulling up in the warm-up with a tight hamstring, Edinburgh are short of alternatives at 10. Charlie Shiel filled in at stand-off against Ealing after Thompson went off.

Edinburgh's Hamish Watson breaks through to score his side's fifth try in the win over Ealing Trailfinders. | SNS Group

“Ross Thompson got a sprained toe so we took him off as a precaution,” said Everitt. “Cammy Scott unfortunately tweaked a hamstring in the warm-up so it's not easy when you're playing a nine at 10. It does add to the reason we didn't have variation in our attack.”

Regarding next week’s game, Everitt said “Ross shouldn't be a problem”.

They defend exactly like Zebre

The coach was pleased with the test posed by Ealing whose line speed troubled Edinburgh in the early stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second game was the preparation that we wanted,” said Everitt. “You must not forget that there were some guys who had not played for a period of time, so they were always going to be a bit rusty, especially against a team that really came off the line and were aggressive off the line and in the contact area.

“We lost the collisions in the first half, which made it difficult for us, particularly in attack, so we need to work on that attack organisation in the opposition 22. But it was great preparation for what’s coming next week, because they defend exactly like Zebre do.

“So there were good lessons to come out of that. And well done to Ealing.”

Three great transition tries

Edinburgh trailed 14-10 at half-time but didn’t concede a point after the interval. They outscored the visitors by five tries to two, with Ewan Ashman, Lewis Wells, Ben Vellacott, Ross McCann and Hamish Watson crossing for the home side. James Lang added a conversion. Ealing’s tries came from Geordie Gwynn, the former Scotland Under-20 centre, and Jordan Holgate. Rory Scannell and George Worboys each kicked a conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got to look at the positives,” added Everitt. “Three great transition tries, and I thought the boys were good in the air as well. And we got ascendancy in the set piece in the end, and I thought our depth defence, our goal-line defence, was really good. And to keep them all out, which we take a lot of pride in, was outstanding.

“Five tries to two. We’ll take the result, but it means nothing in a friendly, unfortunately.”

First game more enjoyable than the second

Everitt also paid tribute to the more inexperienced Edinburgh side who took on Doncaster.

Edinburgh's Malelili Satala scores the second of his two tries in the pre-season friendly against Doncaster Knights at Hive Stadium. | SNS Group

“I think the first game was really entertaining, and I thought the youngsters showed a lot of courage in playing against an older, more powerful team,” said the coach. “They struggled in the set pieces, which is what you would expect with 19- and 20-year-olds in the front row, but I’m proud of how they stood up and played some really good rugby, and I’m sure the first game was more enjoyable to watch than the second.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New winger Malelili Satala scored two tries against Doncaster and there were also scores for Tom Currie, Conor McAlpine and Ross Wolfenden, the latter kicking four conversions.

Doncaster Knights’ points came from tries from Thom Smith, Matt McNab, Ryan Olowofela, Rhys Tait, Aidan Cross, Jordan Olowofela and Zach Kerr and two conversions apiece from Morgan Bunting and Alex Dolly.