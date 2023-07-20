The 53-year-old will take charge of the capital club in the new season after agreeing an initial one-year deal, subject to visa. He said his aim was to turn Edinburgh into a top club in Europe. The announcement brings to an end a five-month search for a new coach which saw Edinburgh linked with Les Kiss, Marius Goosen, Kieran Crowley and Brad Mooar. Everitt succeeds Mike Blair, who announced in February that he would be stepping down at the end of the 2022-23 campaign after two years in charge.

Everitt is a former head coach of Cell C Sharks and had a 15-year association with the Durban-based club until a parting of the ways last November following the Sharks’ 35-0 defeat by Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship. He worked for the Bulls as a consultant during the second half of last season. He guided the Sharks to a fifth-place finish in the URC in 2021-22, and they lost to the Bulls in the play-off quarter-finals. Everitt’s background is as a backs coach and he likes his teams to play an attacking brand of rugby which appealed to Edinburgh. His appointment means both Scotland’s pro clubs are now helmed by South African coaches, with Franco Smith having made a big impression in his first season in charge at Glasgow Warriors.

Everitt has the title ‘senior coach’ rather than ‘head coach’ but Edinburgh are adamant he will be calling the shots in the new set-up, noting in their announcement that he would be “spearheading” the coaching team. Interestingly, Steve Diamond will continue as the club’s ‘lead rugby consultant’ during pre-season to help the transition to the new structure. Diamond, the former Worcester and Sale head coach, joined Edinburgh in March, initially working alongside Blair.

Former Sharks coach Sean Everitt is joining Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Eyebrows have been raised at the shortness of Everitt’s contract but it is understood that this brings him into line with the other senior coaches at the club, forwards coach Stevie Lawrie and defence coach Michael Todd, whose deals also expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. The backroom team is further enhanced by the addition of Rob Chrystie, the former Scotland A scrum-half, who has been promoted from being Edinburgh’s academy coach to assistant attack and skills coach. Everitt will lead the club’s attack.

“I’m honoured and delighted to be afforded a coaching opportunity at Edinburgh Rugby,” Everitt said in a statement. “Edinburgh has a proud history and I’m privileged to be part of their successful journey toward becoming a top club in Europe.”

Edinburgh finished a disappointing 12th in the URC last season, missing out on the play-offs, and they reached the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup. They will play in the second-tier Challenge Cup this season. Everitt is expected to arrive in Scotland in mid-August and the URC is scheduled to begin on October 21, with Edinburgh opening their campaign against Dragons in Newport. Everitt worked with players of the calibre of Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am in Super Rugby at Sharks who he also steered to the final of the Currie Cup in 2020 and 2021, losing to the Bulls on both occasions. He joined the club initially as a youth coach in 2008 and worked his way through the ranks, being appointed assistant coach in 2017 and then head coach in 2020.

Douglas Struth, Edinburgh Rugby’s managing director, said: “Sean brings significant experience and pedigree to the role, having spent 15 years developing and rising to the top of the Sharks coaching system. He has a reputation for being a forward-thinking, winning, and attack-minded coach who is passionate about developing talent and getting the best out of his players – which is exactly what we’re looking for, as we continue to build a coaching structure for a successful future here at Edinburgh Rugby. Sean has worked with and developed some of the biggest stars in South African rugby, which says a lot about his capability as a man-manager and leader, while his knowledge and understanding of the game from being a Head Coach in both Super Rugby and the BKT URC will bring a huge amount of value and insight to our coaching group.”