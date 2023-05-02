Edinburgh Rugby coach Stevie Lawrie signs new deal as hunt for head coach goes on

Edinburgh forwards coach Stevie Lawrie has signed a new contract. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Lawrie, 39, who joined as assistant forwards coach ahead of the 2019-20 season before being promoted to forwards coach in 2021-22, has agreed a one-year deal. The former Scotland hooker will work alongside defence coach Michael Todd. Mike Blair, who has been Edinburgh’s head coach for the past two years, announced on February 24 that he would be stepping down at the end of the season. Steve Diamond, the former boss of Saracens, Sale and Worcester, was subsequently appointed ‘lead rugby analyst’ but there is still no word about Blair’s replacement.

Douglas Struth, Edinburgh Rugby’s managing director, said: “We’re delighted to see Stevie extend terms with the club. He has been an integral member of our coaching team for the past four seasons and has developed into a top-class forwards coach. The players enjoy working with him, while his connection to the club and rugby in the city ensures we maintain the competitive and hard-nosed qualities that come hand-in-hand with an Edinburgh pack. We’re excited to see Stevie work alongside Michael and Steve this summer as we continue to recruit for a new head coach to lead the club into the new campaign.”

Lawrie, who had two spells with Edinburgh as a player either side of a stint with Doncaster Knights, said he wants to drive improvement at the club after a disappointing 2022-23 season which saw them finish 12th in the United Rugby Championship, missing out on the play-offs. “I’m looking forward to continuing to drive standards next season while improving consistency on the field,” said Lawrie. “We understand performances and results weren’t good enough this year. It’s now my role to work with the new head coach to ensure Edinburgh Rugby is back competing at the top end of the table. It’s a privilege to come to work every day and work with such a talented squad. We have all the ingredients to succeed – including a brilliant home ground and hugely engaged fan base – but it’s also about creating a robust environment, which translates into positive results.”