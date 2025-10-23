Bulls player hit with whopping nine-match ban for unsavoury act ahead of Glasgow Warriors clash

Hooker will miss Springboks’ autumn Test series

Bulls hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels has been hit with a nine-match ban ahead of his club’s United Rugby Championship clash with Glasgow Warriors.

Wessels will miss the game at Scotstoun on Friday, all four of South Africa’s autumn Tests and a further four Bulls matches as a result of the suspension.

The ban relates to a genital-grabbing incident in the game against Connacht last Friday. He won’t play again until after Christmas.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels of the Bulls and South Africa has been banned for nine games. | AFP via Getty Images

A URC statement said: “The Citing Commissioner in charge reported Vodacom Bulls player No 2 (Jan-Hendrik Wessels), for an act of foul play in the 18th minute under Law 9.27 – A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship. This includes grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals.

“The Panel overseeing the disciplinary process Declan Goodwin (Chair, Wales), Simon Thomas (Wales) and Leah Thomas (Wales) were satisfied that an act of foul play had occurred and found the incident met the Red Card threshold, with entry of low-end warranting a 12 week suspension. The Panel reduced the suspension by three weeks (25% mitigation) due to the Player's good conduct prior to and at the hearing and good record which results in a nine game suspension.”

Wessels is banned for the following games: Glasgow Warriors v Bulls, URC, 24 October; South Africa v Japan, 1 November; France v South Africa, 8 November, Italy v South Africa, 15 November; Ireland v South Africa, 22 November; Bulls v Lions, URC, 29 November; Bulls v Bordeaux Begles, Champions Cup, 6 December; Northampton Saints v Bulls, Champions Cup, 14 December; Sharks v Bulls, URC 20 December.