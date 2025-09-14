Blair Kinghorn makes Toulouse return but is denied clash against Scotland teammate
Scotland star Blair Kinghorn returned to action for Toulouse as they continued the defence of their Top 14 crown with a 31-13 home win over Perpignan.
Kinghorn was rested for last weekend’s opening-day 34-24 victory away at Clermont after spending the summer in Australia as the British and Irish Lions won their tour down under. However, the 28-year-old former Edinburgh Rugby man was named among the replacements for Toulouse’s league match against Perpignan on Saturday evening.
Kinghorn came on as a 53rd-minute substitute for Thomas Ramos and slotted in at full-back. He was unable to have a major impact on the match as Toulouse saw out the victory to make it two wins from two this season.
Toulouse landed four tries, with Ramos adding nine points from the boot at Stade Ernest-Wallon.
Kinghorn was unable to come up against his Scotland teammate Jamie Ritchie, who remains sidelined for Perpignan due to injury. The flanker moved to France this summer but has yet to make an appearance.
Elsewhere in the Top 14, experienced Scotland scrum-half Ali Price came on as a replacement for his new club Montpellier as they lost narrowly 26-23 to Bayonne away at Stade Jean-Dauger. The hosts scored a late try to clinch the victory.
Scotland internationalist Ewan Johnson came on towards the end for Bayonne, while Montpellier continue to be without Stuart Hogg, with the ex-Scotland star still recovering from an Achilles issue.
Montpellier and Toulouse are due to meet next Saturday night in the third round of Top 14 fixtures at Septeo stadium.
