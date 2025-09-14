Glasgow Warriors winger makes Scotland international grandfather proud with MOTM performance

U20 cap ‘ignites’ win over English heavyweights

There was a proud grandfather in the stands at Scotstoun on Friday evening as Fergus Watson enjoyed his first home run-out for Glasgow Warriors in the pre-season win over Northampton Saints.

The 20-year-old was a lively and creative influence as Franco Smith's side came from behind to defeat the English visitors 40-31 in an entertaining match.

The winger comes from good stock - his grandad, Bill Watson, played 10 times for Scotland in the 1970s and later became chief executive of the SRU.

Fergus Watson showing his attacking prowess during Glasgow Warriors' win over Northampton Saints at Scotstoun. | SNS Group

“He's been a real influence for me over the years,” said Fergus. “I remember as a kid him showing me his cap and wearing that on my head. That's quite a vivid memory for me. He's probably one of the guys that I do try and make proud. I've always looked up to him.

“He was at the game and it was pretty special to hear that he said he was proud of me.”

Watson junior, who came through the ranks at Biggar RFC, looks a real prospect and can play full-back or wing. Part of the Warriors’ academy intake for the new season, he was one of several young players given a chance to show their wares against Northampton. They didn’t disappoint as the home side withstood an early onslaught from a physical Saints team to get their noses in front.

Bill Watson, fifth from left, playing in Scotland's famous win over England at Murrayfield in 1974. | TSPL

The pacy Watson won the player of the match honours and helped create Glasgow’s opening two tries, scored by their new half-backs, Dan Lancaster and Jack Oliver.

Watson has been a regular in Kenny Murray’s Scotland Under-20 squad over the last couple of seasons and helped them win the World Rugby U20 Trophy last year before playing in the top-tier World Championship this summer.

Bulking up boosts confidence

With the help of Glasgow’s strength and conditioning experts, he has bulked up since last season and the improved physique has given him more confidence on the pitch.

“I don't know how many kilos I've put on since I joined the academy, but Luke [O’Dea], our S&C, and the nutritionists, have really helped. You try to push yourself in the gym and then off the pitch, getting into better habits with eating to try and get the most from our training.

“It's one of the things you don't really think about, but it does make it easier once you're on the pitch. If you can match somebody physically, they might be more skilful, but you'll be able to tackle them.”

He ignited it

Watson knows he has a long road ahead of him but he is in an environment where young talent is given its head. Franco Smith has shown that across the last three seasons and the head coach was delighted with Watson’s contribution on Friday and the week before when Glasgow played Bath.

“He made a lot of running metres, carry metres last week,” said Smith. “And again, on Friday night, I think he ignited it. I think he set the example that everybody needed at the second try [scored by Oliver] when he broke through the tackles and just did what we asked him to do.”

The new United Rugby Championship season kicks off for Glasgow with a home game against the Sharks on September 26 and while Watson has put his hand up with his performances against Bath and Northampton, the level-headed youngster is not getting ahead of himself.

