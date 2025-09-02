Blair Kinghorn return date as his ex-Edinburgh team-mate is sidelined

Scotland full-back had mandatory break after Lions tour

Blair Kinghorn has returned to training with Toulouse but will not be involved in their league opener against Clermont on Sunday evening.

The Scotland full-back had a mandatory four-week break following his involvement in the British and Irish Lions tour and is scheduled to play again in the second week of the French season.

Toulouse, who are going for a fourth successive Top 14 title, will host Perpignan in round two, on September 13. Kinghorn, 28, helped the Lions win the Test series against Australia, playing in the second and third Tests after recovering from a knee injury he picked up against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra in a midweek match.

Blair Kinghorn helped the British and Irish Lions win the Test series against Australia. | AFP via Getty Images

The Toulouse-Perpignan match is likely to come too soon for another former Edinburgh player, Jamie Ritchie. Ritchie, who moved to the Catalan club in the summer, injured his foot during Scotland’s defeat by Fiji in Suva and is still working his way back to full fitness.

Ali Price is in line to make his Montpellier debut this weekend. The Scotland international scrum-half joined the French club from Edinburgh and could feature in their season opener at home to Toulon.

Ali Price moved from Edinburgh to Montpellier in the close season. | Getty Images

Dave Cherry, who also made the move across the Channel in the close season, played for his new club Vannes in their season opener away at Brive on Saturday night. The Pro D2 clash finished 30-30, with the Scotland hooker playing the first hour for Vannes who were relegated from the Top 14 last season.