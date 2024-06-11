‘A wonderful adventure’ - George Turner on Kobe Steelers move but Scotland hooker has unfinished business at home

Links up with Dave Rennie

George Turner’s move to Japan has been confirmed and the Scotland hooker has spoken of his excitement at joining Kobelco Kobe Steelers.

Turner, 31, will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season after seven years at Scotstoun. He will link up with his former Warriors coach Dave Rennie in Japan. Rennie has been in charge at Kobe since leaving the Australia national team post in 2023 and is assisted by Mike Blair, the former Edinburgh coach.

Joining the Japan Rugby League One is a huge step for the 45-times capped Turner who will move east with his family and may have implications for his international career. He said he’d had a desire to play club rugby there since his experience at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Scotland's George Turner is moving to Japan to play his club rugby for Kobelco Kobe Steelers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I’m really looking forward to playing for Kobe,” Turner said. “I couldn’t pass up such a great opportunity to live and play in Japan, I’ve always wanted to go back since the World Cup.

“Kobe are a great team, and I can’t wait to add whatever I can to their success. It’s a wonderful adventure for myself but also my family, who will gain so much from the experience. Japanese rugby is super exciting and I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge!”