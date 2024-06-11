‘A wonderful adventure’ - George Turner on Kobe Steelers move but Scotland hooker has unfinished business at home
George Turner’s move to Japan has been confirmed and the Scotland hooker has spoken of his excitement at joining Kobelco Kobe Steelers.
Turner, 31, will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season after seven years at Scotstoun. He will link up with his former Warriors coach Dave Rennie in Japan. Rennie has been in charge at Kobe since leaving the Australia national team post in 2023 and is assisted by Mike Blair, the former Edinburgh coach.
Joining the Japan Rugby League One is a huge step for the 45-times capped Turner who will move east with his family and may have implications for his international career. He said he’d had a desire to play club rugby there since his experience at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
“I’m really looking forward to playing for Kobe,” Turner said. “I couldn’t pass up such a great opportunity to live and play in Japan, I’ve always wanted to go back since the World Cup.
“Kobe are a great team, and I can’t wait to add whatever I can to their success. It’s a wonderful adventure for myself but also my family, who will gain so much from the experience. Japanese rugby is super exciting and I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge!”
Turner still has unfinished business with Glasgow. They face Munster in Limerick this Saturday in the semi-finals of the United Rugby Championship and the hooker is expected to have a key role to play. He came off the bench to help the Warriors beat the Stormers in the quarter-finals last weekend in his first match since fracturing his foot during the Six Nations.
