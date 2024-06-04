Why George Turner’s Glasgow Warriors exit has an upside for club and country

Hooker fit again but selection dilemma

Franco Smith believes George Turner’s departure from Glasgow Warriors can allow the club’s younger hookers to flourish but the coach has refused to rule out the possibility of Turner returning to Scotstoun in the future.

It was confirmed last week that the highly regarded Scotland international is to leave Glasgow at the end of season after seven years at the club. He is expected to continue his career in Japan but Smith envisages him coming back to Scotland in a year or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, he expects to see Gregor Hiddleston and Angus Fraser build on the promise they’ve shown this season by playing more matches and catching the eye of Scotland coach Gregor Townsend as he build towards the next World Cup cycle.

George Turner, centre, during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun Stadium. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Obviously George has played a massive role here,” said Smith. “But I must say there’s a couple of young boys - that will count in Scotland’s favour, I think. Gregor Hiddleston and Angus Fraser will come through, and by having guys like Johnny [Matthews] and George in the building maybe would have limited their opportunities.

“I would put a positive spin on it. I know he’s going to go for a year, and we’ll see . . . You never know, he comes back in a year or two. It’s going to be important for Scotland as well. But in the meantime, if I was Gregor for example, I would see this as an opportunity to see some other guys putting their hands up for responsibility even beyond 2027.”

Turner has not played since the Six Nations due to a foot injury but is fit again and Smith is swithering about whether to involve him in Saturday’s URC quarter-final against the Stormers at Scotstoun.

“It’s an important game: is it fair to the player to just drop him in, is it fair to the team?” said the Glasgow head coach. “It’s not an easy decision. He’s a very good hooker, he’s a class player, so we’ll take all of that into consideration.”