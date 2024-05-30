George Turner to leave Glasgow Warriors but destination remains open secret as five other face exit door

Scotland hooker to end seven-year association with Scotstoun outfit

Scotland hooker George Turner is among six players who will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season, the club has announced.

Turner, 31, has spent seven years with the Scotstoun outfit, making 99 appearances. Capped 45 times by his country, speculation is rife that he will move to Japanese rugby next season. The 31-year-old will be joined at the Glasgow exit door by props Oli Kebble, Lucio Sordoni and Enrique Pieretto, second row Sintu Manjezi and flanker Thomas Gordon. Hooker Fraser Brown’s retirement was announced earlier this year as Warriors prepare for a number of their experienced forwards to leave.

The departure of Turner is the most eye-catching, given that he has been Scotland’s first-choice hooker of late. A move to Japan would raise question marks over that status, with fellow Warriors No 2 Johnny Matthews and Edinburgh’s Ewan Ashman pushing for that title. Turner remains sidelined by injury but coach Pete Murchie reported earlier in the week that he is close to return. “I would like to sincerely thank each player for their commitment to the club over the years, and we wish them all the very best for whatever comes next,” said head coach Franco Smith. “Every player and their family is welcome back at Scotstoun at any point – once a Warrior, always a Warrior.”

Glasgow are in action on Friday night when they conclude their regular United Rugby Championship season against Italian side Zebre at Scotstoun. Warriors are currently fourth in the URC and are guaranteed a home spot in the play-off quarter-finals. Depending on results elsewhere, a victory could be enough to move them above third-placed Leinster, who are on the same number of points as Glasgow on 60, or second-placed Bulls on 61 points or table-toppers and defending champions Munster on 63 points. Leinster are also in action on Friday when they host Connacht, while on Saturday Bulls face Sharks and Munster are at home to Ulster. Come close of play on Saturday, Smith and Co will know exactly who is coming to Glasgow next weekend.

Smith has named a strong team for the visit of Zebre, who are bottom of the standings. Scotland internationalists Richie Gray and Huw Jones return from injuries sustained while on duty during the Guinness Six Nations, while stand-off Duncan Weir will make his 150th appearance for the club. Jamie Bhatti and Zander Fagerson both come into the line-up after starting on the bench in Johannesburg last time out against Lions. A brace of Argentinians come into the back-three, as Kyle Rowe shifts to full-back to accommodate the pairing of Sebastian Cancelliere and Facundo Cordero.

“We are looking forward to returning home for the final match of the regular season tomorrow night, and we know that every point could be crucial in the final standings,” said Smith. “We are pleased to welcome Huw and Richie back into our matchday 23 – both men have worked hard with our medical and strength and conditioning teams and are ready to go out and give their all for the team. Zebre will be looking to finish their season on a high, and we know that they have the ability to cause problems for us given the opportunity – we must be at our best across the field tomorrow night.”