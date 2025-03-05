73-cap Scotland ace on must-win Wales clash, unflappable Finn Russell and Franco Smith's future

Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson, Finn Russell and Pierre Schoeman are in the Scotland squad to face Wales this weekend. | SNS Group / SRU

Saturday’s Six Nations match against Wales is “must win” for Scotland but Zander Fagerson has warned that the visitors will come to Edinburgh with “nothing to lose”.

Gregor Townsend’s side are fourth in the Six Nations table following back-to-back defeats by Ireland and England in rounds two and three. But their downturn in results pales next to the Welsh who lost a record-extending 15th match in a row at home to Ireland last month.

It was their first game under the leadership of interim coach Matt Sherratt and saw a marked upturn in performance levels from Wales who led the defending champions at half-time before being overpowered in the second half.

Fagerson, 29, is experienced enough to know not to underestimate opponents who appear re-energised under Sherratt who took over after Warren Gatland’s departure.

“The Welsh have always been a really passionate team,” said Fagerson, who is set to win his 74th cap on Saturday. “They’re really proud to play for their country and they've got some dangerous players, so you can't be underestimating them at all.”

Wales are playing with greater freedom under Sherratt, the head coach of Cardiff, and Fagerson is wary of their new sense of adventure.

“I definitely think they threw the ball around a lot more against Ireland,” said the Glasgow Warriors prop. “When they get front-foot ball and a few little offloads, shifting the ball, especially at transition, you know, that's where they come alive.

“I think they've got nothing to lose so they're going to come here trying to make sure they can throw the ball around, try and put smiles on faces and try to make their country proud. It's a tough competition and it's going to be a tough game.”

Fagerson has urged Scotland to be more clinical than they were in the 16-15 defeat by England last time out. The Scots dominated possession and territory at Twickenham and outscored their hosts by three tries to one but still ended up the wrong side of the scoreline. “We're playing in the right shape, we're getting those opportunities. It's all about executing in the moment,” he added.

Zander Fagerson is in line to win his 74th Scotland cap this weekend. | SNS Group

Scotland’s cause wasn’t helped by three failed conversions from Finn Russell, including one in the final minute to win the match. Fagerson said the stand-off had bounced back from the disappointment and was not the sort of character to stew on the missed kicks.

“Is Finn OK? Yeah, of course he is!” smiled the prop. “Playing for Scotland means so much to him but he's one of those guys that's pretty unflappable. He's going about his business as always, being a cheeky wee chap and winding up the front row as he always does. But he's a good lad. I’m really chuffed he’s on my team.”

Given Scotland’s campaign will end with a daunting trip to Paris to face France a week on Saturday, the importance of this weekend’s match cannot be overstated and Fagerson didn’t attempt to downplay it.

“Every game you play for Scotland is a must-win,” he said. “You're not just playing for yourself, you're playing for your country, you're playing for your family. Every time you wear the thistle, you want to go out there and win.”

Finn Russell looks dejected during Scotland's defeat by England at Twickenham. | Getty Images

Asked if Scotland needed to win to alleviate the pressure on head coach Townsend, Fagerson said: “We want to win for Scotland and I think Gregor wants to win for Scotland as well. So we're all doing what we can as a squad, as a collective, as a group to make sure we go out there and we train hard and we learn our lessons and we can go out there and perform at the weekend.”

A sub-plot to the match is that Wales have been credited with an interest in Franco Smith. Sherratt has made it clear he doesn’t want the head coach’s job on a permanent basis and Glasgow boss Smith is one of the frontrunners to take over. Fagerson said he was not surprised to see his club coach linked with the Welsh job.

“Franco's a great coach,” he said. “He's done a great job with us at Glasgow. I'm hoping he sticks around.”