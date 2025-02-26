'He's not going anywhere' - Wales-linked Franco Smith has massive plans for Glasgow Warriors

Assistant coach is hopeful his boss will be sticking around

Nigel Carolan is hopeful Franco Smith will be sticking around at Glasgow Warriors but acknowledges that the head coach’s success at the club is bound to spark interest from elsewhere.

Smith, 52, led the Warriors to a spectacular triumph in the United Rugby Championship last season and has found himself linked with both Leicester Tigers and Wales in recent weeks.

The former South African international did little to douse the speculation when he admitted in a TV interview before Glasgow’s recent game with the Dragons that he would like to return to an international coaching role at some point.

Smith had a spell in charge of Italy between 2019 and 2021 and has strong links with Wales, having spent a season playing for Newport during which time his son, Franco jnr, was born in the city.

But Carolan, an assistant coach at Glasgow, said Smith was "making massive plans” for the future with the Warriors.

“He's done wonderful work since he's been here,” said Carolan, who is in charge of the Glasgow attack. “If his name gets bandied around in the media then good and that's down to the work that he's done and the position of Glasgow Warriors. That's helped Scottish rugby as well.

“He's very coy, and he's committed to Glasgow Warriors. At the moment, as far as we're concerned, he's not going anywhere. He's making massive plans here for the future. He has told me his plans are to stay here. At the moment he's 100 per cent committed to Glasgow Warriors.”

Michael Cheika, formerly in charge of Australia and Argentina, is thought to be the front runner to succeed Warren Gatland as permanent Wales head coach but Smith and interim Ireland head coach Simon Easterby have also been linked with the job, although the latter distanced himself from the vacancy. Cheika has announced that he will be standing down as head coach of Leicester when his contract expires at the end of the season and Smith has also been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant position at Welford Road.