Scottish National Anthems over the years: Five ‘unofficial’ anthems used by Scotland fans

Officially, Scotland does not have a national anthem. There are, however, many ‘de facto’ anthems that have been proudly sung by Scots over the years. Let’s take a look at them.

In response to the Rugby World Cup 2023, many fans have been discussing the national anthem of Scotland and which song should be played to represent the nation. However, no different to England, Wales or Northern Ireland, our country officially does not have such an anthem because - as members of the United Kingdom - our shared national anthem is “God Save the King”.

This does not sit right with everyone and inevitably sports fans bring their own musical flare to such events. More often than not, the song heard is “Flower of Scotland” which is attributed to Roy Williamson who was a Scottish folk musician with The Corries. That said, even this song - despite being widely endorsed - faces its critics too who often note that it is a “dirge”, a lament for the dead. It is also not the only unofficial anthem to represent Scotland over the years.

So, as we enjoy the Rugby World Cup, here are the songs that have served as unofficial national anthems for Scotland in the past - would you prefer one of these be the national anthem or have a different song altogether?

Scotland fans sing the national anthem before the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

“Flower of Scotland”

“O Flower of Scotland,

When will we see

Your likes again,

That fought and died for,

Your wee bit Hill and Glen,

And stood against them,

Proud Edward's Army,

And sent them homeward,

Tae think again.”

“Scotland the Brave”

“Hark when the night is falling

Hear! hear the pipes are calling,

Loudly and proudly calling,

Down through the glen.”

“Highland Cathedral”

“There is a land far from this distant shore

Where heather grows and Highland eagles soar

There is a land that will live ever more

Deep in my heart, my Bonnie Scotland.”

“A Man’s a Man for a’ That”

“Is there for honest Poverty

That hings his head, an’ a’ that;

The coward-slave, we pass him by,

We dare be poor for a’ that!”

“Scots Wha Hae”

“Scots, wha hae wi' Wallace bled,

Scots, wham Bruce has aften led;

Welcome to your gory bed,