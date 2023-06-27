We asked our readers for famous songs every Scot knows and the results – both heartfelt and nostalgic – are in.

We had a huge response on social media after asking for famous songs every Scot will know, so it’s clear that these timeless tracks are close to Scots’ hearts. Surprisingly, much of the newer generation did not make the list, with famous artists like Biffy Clyro, Lewis Capaldi, and Calvin Harris missing out on a mention.

One of the most common answers we received was for The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna be (500 Miles)” song. The band recently made headlines for being removed from the King’s Coronation’s music playlist as they reportedly held ‘anti-royal’ sentiments.

Wherever your own personal tastes lie, here are 21 famous Scottish songs - in no particular order - that us Scots just cannae get enough of. Which song would be your top pick?

1 . The Proclaimers - I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" was written and performed by The Proclaimers and released back in 1988 in their album 'Sunshine on Leith'. Suffice to say, it's impossible for any Scot to not be aware of this world-famous song made by the Scottish duo.

2 . Robert Burns - Auld Lang Syne This traditional Scots-language song is often sung as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. It was first written by Robert Burns in 1788 however the text did not appear in print until 1796 after his death.

3 . The Corries - Will Ye Go Lassie Go (Wild Mountain Thyme) The Corries released this song in 1969 as part of their The Corries In Concert album. The origins of the song are described as being from Northern Ireland/Scotland by several sources. Reportedly, the lyrics and melody are a variant of the song "The Braes of Balquhither" by Robert Tannahill (1774 - 1810) and Robert Archibald Smith (1780 - 1829).

4 . Texas - I Don't Want a Lover "I Don't Want a Lover" from the album Southside (1989) is the debut single of Texas. Texas are a Scottish band that originated in Bearsden in the Greater Glasgow area, they were founded in 1986 by Sharleen Spiteri and Johnny McElhone.