World Mixed Curling Championship 2024: Results, fixtures, format, how to watch - as Scotland battle on the ice
The World Mixed Curling Championship are currently underway in Aberdeen - with Scotland hoping to score their second win in the history of the competition.
First held in Bern, Switzerland, in 2015, when it replaced the European Mixed Curling Championship, the defending champions are Sweden.
Scotland’s last victory came in 2017, with a third place finish the year before.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s tournament, being held in Aberdeen for the fourth consecutive time.
Which teams are playing in the World Mixed Curling Championship?
A total of 39 teams are playing in the competition, including a first-time appearance from Puerto Rico, split into five groups for the round-robin.
The teams and groups are as follows:
Group A
- Canada
- New Zealand
- Czech Republic
- Hungary
- Turkey
- Latvia
- England
- Philippines
Group B
- Sweden
- Poland
- Ireland
- Australia
- Italy
- India
- Nigeria
- Puerto Rico
Group C
- Spain
- United States
- Scotland
- Slovenia
- Brazil
- Hong Kong
- Romania
- Chinese Taipei
Group D
- Norway
- Japan
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Slovakia
Group E
- Switzerland
- Kazakhstan
- Ukraine
- Germany
- Finland
- Belgium
- Wales
- Kenya
Who is playing for Scotland?
The Scottish team is as follows. All members play all games - there are no alternates in the World Mixed Curling Championships.
- Skip: Neil Kennedy
- Third: Margaret Agnew
- Second: John Agnew
- Lead: Sheila Kennedy
What’s the format of the World Mixed Curling Championship?
Each country plays seven games in their respective groups, with the top placed 16 teams proceeding to the knock-out stages.
Each team consists of two female and two male curlers, with games played over eight ends. Delivery rotation alternates between each gender and the skip and vice-skip must be from the opposite gender.
Which teams are playing in the World Mixed Curling Championship
The last-16 games and the quarter finals are played on Friday, October 18.
The semi finals and the bronze medal game are played on Saturday, October 19.
The final is played on Sunday, October 20.
How are Scotland doing in the World Mixed Curling Championship?
Scotland could only manage four wins out of the seven games, as follows, finishing fourth in their group.
Scotland 12–1 Chinese Taipei
Scotland 7–2 Hong Kong
Scotland 6–2 Romania
Scotland 5–6 Slovenia
Scotland 4–6 USA
Scotland 1–8 Spain
Scotland 6–2 Romania
However, they qualified for the knockout phase thanks to being the best performing fourth placed team.
They then lost to Sweden 4-2 and failed in their bid to reach the quarter finals.
What games do Scotland have left to play in the World Mixed Curling Championship?
Scotland have no more games to play as they have been knocked out.
Don’t worry if you can’t make it to Aberdeen to watch the action. Games will be broadcast live on the Curling Channel and you can see the entire tournament here for just $9.99 (£7.63).
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.