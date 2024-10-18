Some of the world’s finest curlers are currently showing off their skills in Scotland.

The World Mixed Curling Championship are currently underway in Aberdeen - with Scotland hoping to score their second win in the history of the competition.

First held in Bern, Switzerland, in 2015, when it replaced the European Mixed Curling Championship, the defending champions are Sweden.

Scotland’s last victory came in 2017, with a third place finish the year before.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s tournament, being held in Aberdeen for the fourth consecutive time.

Which teams are playing in the World Mixed Curling Championship?

A total of 39 teams are playing in the competition, including a first-time appearance from Puerto Rico, split into five groups for the round-robin.

The teams and groups are as follows:

Group A

Canada

New Zealand

Czech Republic

Hungary

Turkey

Latvia

England

Philippines

Group B

Sweden

Poland

Ireland

Australia

Italy

India

Nigeria

Puerto Rico

Group C

Spain

United States

Scotland

Slovenia

Brazil

Hong Kong

Romania

Chinese Taipei

Group D

Norway

Japan

Netherlands

Austria

Denmark

Estonia

Slovakia

Group E

Switzerland

Kazakhstan

Ukraine

Germany

Finland

Belgium

Wales

Kenya

Who is playing for Scotland?

The Scottish team is as follows. All members play all games - there are no alternates in the World Mixed Curling Championships.

Skip: Neil Kennedy

Neil Kennedy Third: Margaret Agnew

Margaret Agnew Second: John Agnew

John Agnew Lead: Sheila Kennedy

What’s the format of the World Mixed Curling Championship?

Each country plays seven games in their respective groups, with the top placed 16 teams proceeding to the knock-out stages.

Each team consists of two female and two male curlers, with games played over eight ends. Delivery rotation alternates between each gender and the skip and vice-skip must be from the opposite gender.

The last-16 games and the quarter finals are played on Friday, October 18.

The semi finals and the bronze medal game are played on Saturday, October 19.

The final is played on Sunday, October 20.

How are Scotland doing in the World Mixed Curling Championship?

Scotland could only manage four wins out of the seven games, as follows, finishing fourth in their group.

Scotland 12–1 Chinese Taipei

Scotland 7–2 Hong Kong

Scotland 6–2 Romania

Scotland 5–6 Slovenia

Scotland 4–6 USA

Scotland 1–8 Spain

However, they qualified for the knockout phase thanks to being the best performing fourth placed team.

They then lost to Sweden 4-2 and failed in their bid to reach the quarter finals.

What games do Scotland have left to play in the World Mixed Curling Championship?

Scotland have no more games to play as they have been knocked out.