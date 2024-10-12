Aberdeen couple celebreate 60 years together

A couple from Fairview House care home, in Aberdeen have celebrated sixty years of marriage. Ernie Wight and Joan Wight met at the Palace Ballroom in 1962 but Joan went on holiday straight after and Ernie did not see Joan until they met for a second time at the Palace Ballroom. Ernie said that something just “clicked” and they got married two years later in Mannofield Church.

Ernie and Joan had a life full of adventures. They travelled a lot and both agreed that their favourite holiday destination is Spain. Ernie and Joan did almost everything together, Joan even worked for Ernie for a while at his small PR company. Ernie and Joan are blessed with two children and five grandchildren with no great-grandchildren, yet.

When asked what their secret to their long and happy marriage is Ernie replied: “I do not know if this is a secret, I think it is more common sense. When you love someone, you want that person to be happy. I want Joan to be happy and I will do anything to make her happy. Marriage is a give and take for both partners, not just one. One day the one will give more and the next day the other will give more, that is how we made it to sixty years. I still love her and I still want to see her happy.”

Family and friends came to Fairview House to celebrate the couple’s special anniversary with staff and residents. The Drum Lounge was decorated to highlight their Diamond Anniversary mile stone. Everyone enjoyed the party with beverages and delicious finger foods prepared by the chef.

Fairview

Activities Coordinator, Cecilia Clark at Fairview House said: “We have had such a lovely day celebrating Ernie and Joan’s anniversary. It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years!”