Scottish World Indoor Bowls Open Champions: Here are all nine Scotsmen who have triumphed
It's always nice to celebrate a Scottish world champion - and there's one sport that Scots have dominated over the years.
Earlier this month Scotland's Stewart Anderson beat fellow-countryman Alex Marshall in the final of the World Indoor Bowls Open Championships, adding a third title to those he won in 2013 and 2019.
In doing so he joined an elite group of seven who have won three or more titles.
It's the latest in a string of successes for Scottish athletes since the competition made its 1979 debut in Coatbridge, before moving to England in 1989 where it has been held ever since - currently at the Potters Holidays Resort in Hopton-on-Sea.
It means that Scotland is by far the most successful country in the sport, having won a total of 23 titles compared to 18 for England, three for Wales, one for Australia and one for Northern Ireland.
Led by Alex Marshall who, with five gold medals and one silver is also Scotland's greatest ever Commonwealth Games athlete, here are the nine men who have ensured that Scotland reigns supreme.
Alex Marshall
Paul Foster
Five titles (1998, 2001, 2005, 2011, 2017)
Richard Corsie
Three titles (1989, 1991, 1993)
Stewart Anderson
Three titles (2013, 2019, 2024)
Hugh Duff
Two titles (1988, 1997)
David Gourlay
One title (1996)
John Watson
One title (1982)
Bob Sutherland
One title (1983)
Darren Burnett
One title (2014)
