Stewart Anderson wins World Indoor Bowls singles title - what he and Alex Marshall said, prize money

Stewart Anderson prevailed in the all-Scottish singles final of the 2024 Bowls Indoor World Championships, defeating Alex Marshall 12-7 13-10 at Hopton-on-Sea.

It was the third time that fourth seed Anderson, from Irvine, has won the title, and the 38-year-old was rewarded for some excellent bowls across the tournament. Marshall, who required a wildcard from tournament sponsors Potters Leisure to compete, will return to the top 16 after his impressive performances over the fortnight. The six-times champion from East Lothian vowed to come back stronger and was magnanimous in defeat, admitting that Anderson was fully deserving of his crown.

Anderson walks away with a cheque for £50,000 and had tears in his eyes at the end of the match as he embraced his father. "It means everything, it’s been some two weeks,” the winner said of his victory. “Every time I thought I had Alex – bang, he came again, and again, and again. I thought, ‘is he ever going to go away’. I think that’s the best performance I’ve ever put in on this carpet. There was lot of big bowls played in the match, a lot of good drawing shots. When you are up against one of the best in the world, you need to add in extra shots.

Stewart Anderson landed the title for a third time.

Asked what it was like to embrace his dad at the end, Anderson replied: “Words mean nothing when your family is here, and I’ve got a lot of other spectators up there – you know who you are.” The final question was reserved for his celebration plans. “Same as yesterday,” Anderson laughed. “I’m going to the bar.” The win for Anderson added a third singles crown to the third pairs title which he secured with Darren Burnett last Monday, and only defeat in Tuesday's mixed pairs final denied him a clean sweep in Norfolk.

Marshall was full of praise for Anderson but now plans to keep up his good form after a spell in doldrums. "It was very difficult,” said the 55-year-old. “I said before the game that I would need to beat Stewart with my first two bowls and I didn’t. He was absolutely relentless at times and when I did get a chance, I converted the shot, but he would just come back and draw a touch. You cannot lose fours and threes to this guy – you cannot do it as it is too much to come back from. At the end of the game I played a couple of brilliant bowls to keep myself in it but I’ve always been known for producing the big shots at the right time. I just fell one short. I think Stewart has been the best player for two weeks and he was sensational this afternoon.