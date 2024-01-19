World Indoor Bowls Championships Open Singles 2024: Prize money, how to watch, format, schedule and Scottish hopes
Scotland could have a new world champion this Sunday.
The World Indoor Bowls Championship is currently underway, with three Scots making it to the quarter finals of the open singles tournament.
Scotland has already seen success, with Stewart Anderson and Darren Burnett winning the open pairs, and Julie Forrest teaming up with England's Nick Brett to take the mixed pairs. English bowler Katherine Rednall won the women's singles.
But it's the open singles tournament which attracts the most interest and where Scotland shines - Scots Alex Marshall and Paul Foster have claimed the most titles, with six and five wins respectively.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's tournament.
Where is the World Indoor Bowls Championship held?
The championships were first held in 1979 in Coatbridge but moved to England in 1989 when it was held in Preston's Guild Hall. In 1999, Potters Holidays took over the sponsorship and the event moved to its current home at the company's resort in Hopton-on-Sea.
What's the prize money?
Both the open and women's singles winners will recieve a cheque for £50,000 - not bad for a week's work.
The Open Pairs and Mixed Pairs champions receive £20,000.
How can I watch the World Indoor Bowls Championship?
While the initial stages of the competition can only be watched on YouTube, the last week is broadcast by the BBC.
The Open Singles quarter finals, semi finals and final will all be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.
What's the schedule?
The quater finals are all due to be played on Friday, January 19, with England's Harry Goodwin already through after beating Jamie Walker and Scotland's Stewart Anderson progressing at the expense of Robert Paxton.
The other two quarter finals - Les Gillett v Alex Marshall and Nick Brett v Paul Foster - take place on Friday afternoon and Friday evening respectively, with play starting at 7.30pm.
The semi finals will take place on Saturday, January 20,with play starting at 2pm.
The final will be held on Sunday, January 21, starting at 2pm.
What Scots are involved?
Scotland's two all time greats of the bowls world are still in contention for the title they have won a remarkable 11 times between them. Alex Marshall lifted the title in 1999, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2015, while Paul Foster won in 1998, 2001, 2005, 2011 and 2017. Both have received MBEs in recognition for what they have brought to the sport. Stewart Anderson, the third Scot to make the quarter final, is also a double winner - triumphing in 2013 and 2019
