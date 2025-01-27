Jason Banks has done something no other bowler ever has. | Bowls Scotland

It’s been a remarkable tournament for Team Scotland - with Jason Banks ‘banking’ a big cheque.

Played since 1979, this year’s The World Indoor Bowls Championship came to a close on Sunday - with a Scottish bowler entering the record books with a unique treble.

Jason Banks defeated English rival Robert Paxton by two sets, 10-4 11-9, at Potters Resorts, Hopton-on-Sea, in the last match of the tournament - the final of the Open Singles.

It completed an unlikley hat-trick as he had already triumphed in the open pairs title with fellow-Scot Michael Stepney and mixed pairs title with Scotland’s Beth Riva.

Beth Riva couldn’t add the women’s singles to her pairs trophy but she was beaten by Julie Forrest - yet another Scottish bowler, meaning the Scots won all four of the major titles.

Banks’ history-making treble also means he has a big payday - with a £50,000 prize for the singles and a £10,000 share for each of the doubles bringing his earnings for the week up to an impressive £70,000.

Scotland have a proud history of success in the competition, with two of the all time greats of the bowls world winning a remarkable 11 times between them - Alex Marshall lifted the title in 1999, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2015, while Paul Foster won in 1998, 2001, 2005, 2011 and 2017.

Last year’s winner Stewart Anderson is catching up with them, lifting his third world title in 2024, but now Banks is the new name to watch in Scottish bowling.

His previous best performace was in the 2023 Open Singles when he was a beaten finalist.

Speaking to BBC Sport he said: "I don't think it's going to change me, I'll just be the same person.

"I'm just happy that I've managed to do something that nobody else has done. I was just really determined to get over the line - just kept pushing and pushing all the way, every end."

Speaking after his defeat to Banks, Robert Paxton said: "I've had a great two weeks here but today's not about me, it's about Jason. Superb, buddy, superb.